James Anderson undrafted for 2025 men's Hundred

James Anderson has gone unselected for the 2025's men's Hundred after the veteran quick was overlooked in Wednesday's draft.

The 42-year-old, who retired from international cricket at the start of the 2024 summer, had put himself forward in the draft after signing a one-year contract with Lancashire for the upcoming season. Anderson has not played T20 cricket in over a decade, though his new deal will see him play in the T20 Blast. Despite going into the draft without a reserve price, he missed out on one of the 26 available domestic spots across the eight teams. He could still feature in The Hundred if he is selected as a Wildcard pick.

Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and New Zealand allrounder Michael Bracewell were the big winners as far as overseas signings were concerned, each securing £200,000 deals. Ahmad will join Manchester Originals, whose new owners RP Sanjiv Goenka Group also own his SA20 franchise Durban Super Giants.

Bracewell was picked up by 2024's defeated finalists Southern Brave, and his huge price tag reflects his displays for the Black Caps in their recent Champions Trophy campaign. As a vital part of their spin attack and their lower-order batting, he came to the fore in last Sunday's final with 2 for 28 after a crucial unbeaten 53 which made India work for their victory.

David Warner earned his first deal in the Hundred, selected by London Spirit at £120,000 after being overlooked in last year's draft. The move sees him reunite with his former Australia head coach, Justin Langer, who replaced Trevor Bayliss at Spirit in January. Warner is one of five Australians - along with Ashton Turner (Spirit), Riley Meredith, Chris Green (both Welsh Fire) and Jason Behrendorf (Oval Invincibles) - to take up the 10 remaining overseas player slots after clubs made 14 direct signings between them, as per new regulations brought in for this season.

Another Hundred first-timer Rachin Ravindra was selected by Manchester Originals for £120,000. Fresh from being named player of the tournament at the Champions Trophy with 263 runs and three dismissals, Ravindra's stock has never been higher and his presence is an undoubted boost for the Hundred in a transitional year following the recent sale of its teams . Fellow Kiwi Lockie Ferguson joins Trent Rockets in the same pay bracket, having previously featured for Originals and Fire.

England players also earned big, with Jamie Overton securing a £200,000 deal with Spirit following a year in which he has established himself as the designated seam-bowling allrounder across ODIs and T20Is. He will be joined at Lord's by Jamie Smith as their England centrally contracted pick. Zak Crawley, released by Spirit, landed a £120,000 contract with Northern Superchargers.

How they stack up: The men's Hundred squads for 2025 • ECB

Elsewhere, Chris Woakes' acquisition by Fire as their designated England player created a domino effect that saw David Willey secure a lucrative £200,000 deal with Rockets, with fellow left-arm seamer David Payne picking up Willey's vacated £120,000 contract in Cardiff.

Fire had initially planned to play their right-to-match card for Willey. However, they were unable to use that option when Rockets opted for Willey in the top bracket as they had filled both spots with Steve Smith (a direct overseas signing) and Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow had previously been Fire's central contract player before they moved him to a £200,000 slot to acquire Woakes. Payne, who entered this year's draft seeking an improved deal having joined Fire for £40,000 in 2019's inaugural draft, came up trumps.

Harry Moore, Derbyshire's highly-touted 17-year-old quick, has been acquired by Birmingham Phoenix for £41,500 while Durham batter Ben McKinney was rewarded for a strong winter with the England Lions by Manchester Originals, who selected him as their £78,500 pick. His Lions teammate Rocky Flintoff, son of Lions and Superchargers head coach Andrew, went undrafted.