Jason Roy handed Hundred lifeline with Southern Brave

Roy, who turns 35 this month, was a Hundred winner with Oval Invincibles in 2023 but has struggled for runs in the tournament, averaging 19.55 and striking at 132.09 across three seasons. He was handed a lifeline by Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers last year after initially going unpicked in the draft, but did not play a game due to a shoulder injury.

He again went undrafted earlier this year, having registered with a reserve of £63,000, but he has rediscovered his form in the T20 Blast for Surrey. In a new role at No. 3, Roy started the season with three half-centuries in five innings and while he has not passed 30 since, his 301 runs at a strike rate of 141.98 have proved enough to earn a replacement deal in the Hundred.

Roy will replace du Plessis, 40, who was a direct signing ahead of March's draft and plays for Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise co-owned by Southern Brave's incoming owners GMR Group. Du Plessis has been playing for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket this month, but has identified the Hundred window as an opportunity to undergo groin surgery.

Roy's deal has been locked in ahead of Tuesday's 'wildcard' draft, which will see each Hundred team select four players - two men's, two women's - based in part on their Blast form. James Anderson , who has never played in the Hundred, is in contention for a deal after 13 wickets in six appearances for Lancashire, making his return to T20 cricket after an 11-year absence.

Southern Brave are also sweating on the fitness of Finn Allen, who sustained a foot injury at MLC and has been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe as a result. Allen scored 240 runs in nine innings for the Brave in 2023, and was retained on a £52,000 deal earlier this year despite missing last season with a toe injury.

Brave were losing finalists last season and have retained the core of their side, with James Vince set to continue as captain. They have a new men's coach in Adi Birrell, who has taken over from Stephen Fleming for the 2025 season.