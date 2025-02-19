Hundred teams lean on new IPL partners in recruitment for 2025 season

The Hundred's incoming investors are already wielding their influence on the tournament, with several teams using a revamped recruitment system to sign players who represent their new partners' other overseas franchises.

The new 'direct signing' model allows each team to sign two players - one men's, one women's - among their retentions before next month's draft. New joint-venture agreements are still being thrashed out but ESPNcricinfo has learned that several teams are already leaning on their partners' global networks to recruit talent for the Hundred's 'transitional' 2025 season.

Rashid Khan has agreed a deal with double-defending champions Oval Invincibles, having played for their new co-owners Reliance's teams in the ILT20, SA20 and MLC. Manchester Originals have been discussing a short-term deal for Nicholas Pooran , who plays for their new joint-venture partners RPSG Group's IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants.

Southern Brave, where the GMR Group are taking over, are working on a deal to bring in Faf du Plessis , who they signed in November for the IPL franchise they co-own, Delhi Capitals. Elsewhere, Welsh Fire are in talks with Steven Smith - who plays for new partners Washington Freedom in MLC - and hope to finalise his signing before Sunday's deadline.

Steven Smith is in talks with Welsh Fire • Major League Cricket

Rashid and Pooran's deals are particularly notable because they played for other Hundred teams last year: Trent Rockets and Northern Superchargers respectively. Rashid was the first pick at the Hundred's inaugural draft back in 2019 and has been retained ever since, but is instead moving to The Oval.

"The point of the direct signings was to attract high-end, better-quality overseas stars and I can only see it as a positive," Daryl Mitchell, the chief executive of the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) told ESPNcricinfo. "There will be regulations in place, but there are always going to be relationships in cricket - long-standing ones in some cases."

Mitchell said it was "par for the course" for players to extend their links with global franchises, though he encouraged the ECB to pay close attention. "The way that players move has been going on in cricket for a long time. There are always relationships that are already established between directors of cricket, list managers or coaches with certain agents and certain players."

The ECB has raised top men's salaries from £125,000 to £200,000 for 2025 to ensure that the Hundred can compete with MLC and the CPL (which overlaps) for talent. The PCA criticised incremental increases to lower salary as showing a "lack of respect" for domestic players in December and are pushing for further increases when new owners are fully ensconced in 2026.

The moves represent the latest step in a gradual shift towards a global contracting network in the T20 franchise world, though others will play against teams affiliated to their own IPL franchise. Trent Boult , who has played for several Reliance teams, has signed for Birmingham Phoenix, while David Miller , Pooran's LSG team-mate, is set to join Northern Superchargers.

The same dynamic is not yet affecting English players, who cannot move directly from one team to another without relying on the uncertainty of the draft. But the ECB have previously told prospective investors that they may be able to lock in England players on multi-year contracts in future years, meaning some could move teams based on their associations with IPL franchises.

"There is an obvious opportunity for collaboration." Manchester Originals chair James Sheridan on their new partnership with Lucknow Super Giants

Players have represented franchises across multiple leagues ever since Kolkata Knight Riders made the unprecedented move to buy the Trinidad and Tobago CPL team a decade ago. But the trend has accelerated in recent years, especially after the 2023 launches of both the ILT20 and SA20, where IPL owners are heavily represented.

"If you take a very long-term worldview, maybe, at some point, it wouldn't be crazy to see some kind of roll-up of these teams and a combination of these tournaments," James Sheridan, who chairs Manchester Originals, said last week. "That would need tectonic plates to shift quite a lot. But it wouldn't surprise me if, in 10 years' time, we are looking at something like that."

Sheridan suggested that the Originals, the Super Giants and Lancashire will create "joint development activities" in the years to come, but cautioned: "Contracting isn't as straightforward as people might think in franchise cricket. You've got auctions, you've got drafts… But there is an obvious opportunity for collaboration."

Insiders believe that the Hundred teams whose new owners do not have links to other franchises overseas will face challenges when recruiting in future as a result. This applies particularly to Rockets - who have signed Marcus Stoinis after losing Rashid - and Phoenix, with the pull of Lord's playing in London Spirit's favour under their new Silicon Valley co-owners.

The Hundred's eight franchises are valued at nearly £1 billion between them • Getty Images for ECB

Kane Williamson was announced as the Spirit's new men's captain this week, and his deal also covers a stint with Middlesex, who are MCC's tenants at Lord's. Some host counties are keen for closer alignment in personnel with their Hundred teams, both in domestic and overseas players, which Mitchell believes has already started to happen.

"The reality is that over the last four or five years, there are probably elements of county players aligning with Hundred teams," Mitchell said. Is that likely to continue? I'd have thought so. The host counties are potentially going to be in control of the budgets of both the county and the Hundred teams as well."

Mitchell said the PCA's priority is to ensure that players retain confidence that Hundred squads will be picked on merit. "Over the next 12-18 months, it's about making sure there are guard-rails in place to make sure players are picked on performance and that everyone's got a fair shot of getting an opportunity."

The ECB will retain overall control of the Hundred but is forming a new committee with representation from each franchise, which will discuss issues like recruitment. There is a growing expectation that the draft could be tweaked or revamped after this season, with an open-market system and an auction both raised as potential alternatives.