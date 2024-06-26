Matches (14)
Jason Roy joins Northern Superchargers as Hundred replacement

Flintoff signs 2019 World Cup hero after Brydon Carse is ruled out through suspension

Matt Roller
26-Jun-2024 • 10 hrs ago
Jason Roy looks on, Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, The Men's Hundred, Edgbaston, August 4, 2021

Jason Roy was released by Oval Invincibles after a lean run in 2023  •  Getty Images

Andrew Flintoff's Northern Superchargers have handed Jason Roy a lifeline in the Hundred, signing him a replacement player after he went unselected at March's draft.
Roy, a key part of England's World Cup-winning ODI side in 2019, was released by defending Hundred champions Oval Invincibles over the winter after averaging 17.11 in their title-winning 2023 season. He entered the draft with a £100,000 reserve price and went unsold, with none of the eight teams deeming his recent form worthy of a high salary.
But ESPNcricinfo understands that he will soon be announced as a replacement signing by the Superchargers. The ECB's operations team confirmed to Hundred sides on Sunday that Roy - along with Mark Wood - had withdrawn from Monday's wildcard draft because he had been offered a contract as a replacement. His deal to replace Brydon Carse has since been finalised.
Carse was due to play a fourth successive season for the Superchargers after he was retained on a £60,000 contract, but his recent betting ban will rule him out of the Hundred this year. Details of Roy's contract have not been disclosed, with replacement players able to negotiate a salary directly with teams so long as they do not breach the overall salary cap.
Roy could miss the Superchargers' opening match due to his commitments in Major League Cricket. He is due to travel to the United States shortly to represent Los Angeles Knight Riders for the second year in a row and the tournament's final is scheduled for July 28 - two days after the Superchargers' season opener against Trent Rockets.
Flintoff will take over from James Foster as Superchargers coach in the men's Hundred this year, his first job as a head coach. He has become gradually more involved in England's white-ball backroom staff since recovering from severe injuries last year and is currently with the squad in Guyana ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final.
It has been a quiet start to the English season for Roy: he pulled out of the IPL in order to prioritise time with his young family, and has scored 122 runs at 24.40 in his five T20 Blast appearances for Surrey. He scored 55 from 40 balls against Gloucestershire in his most recent innings but has missed Surrey's last three games with a calf injury.
Wood is yet to sign a replacement deal at a Hundred team but withdrew from the wildcard draft since his availability is not yet clear. He is likely to be involved in England's squad for the third Test against West Indies, which clashes with the first week of the Hundred, and could sign a short-term replacement contract closer to the time.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98

