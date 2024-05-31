Brydon Carse given three-month ban over betting breaches

Brydon Carse , the Durham and England fast bowler, has been handed a three-month ban after an anti-corruption investigation by the newly formed Cricket Regulator.

Carse, who accepted the charges and cooperated with the independent regulatory body, was found to have breached ECB gambling regulations by placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019. He did not bet on games he was playing in but, according to a report in the Telegraph, did place money on Durham games.

After taking into account mitigating factors, Carse was banned for 16 months with 13 months suspended. He will be unable to play until August 28, ruling him out of potential involvement in England's Test series against West Indies.

An ECB spokesperson said: "We take these matters extremely seriously and do not condone any form of anti-corruption breach in cricket.

"We support the Cricket Regulator's decision and their consideration of the mitigating factors in Brydon's case. He has co-operated and shown remorse for his actions. We are satisfied that Brydon has shown growth in the five years since this breach and has demonstrated a greater understanding of his responsibilities.

"We are hopeful that his case can serve as an educational example for other cricketers."

Carse, 28, has been capped 17 times in limited-overs internationals by England and was called up to their squad for the 50-over World Cup in India last year. He was given a two-year deal in the ECB's last round of central contracts.

Although he has yet to be involved in the Test set-up, he was part of the group of seam bowlers namechecked by Rob Key last year as central to England's planning across formats, with the retirements of James Anderson and Stuart Broad set to create greater opportunities in red-ball cricket.

Dave Lewis, the Cricket Regulator's interim director, said: "The Cricket Regulator takes any breach of integrity or misconduct rules seriously and I would encourage any participant, from within the professional game, who has gambled on cricket to come forward and not wait to be discovered.