Five things England can learn in the Caribbean

Less than three weeks after the end of their ODI World Cup campaign - which brought to a close their four-year reign as 50-over champions - England are in the Caribbean for eight limited-overs matches against West Indies. While the ODI series will offer some new faces a chance to reboot the franchise, five T20Is in the region that will stage next year's T20 World Cup are an important staging post as Jos Buttler's team prepare for another title defence. Here we look at some of the key areas for Buttler and the head coach, Matthew Mott, to focus on.