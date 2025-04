DC vs RCB - Faf du Plessis back for Delhi Capitals; no Salt for RCB

DC welcomed back Faf du Plessis for the first time since he suffered a groin injury in the reverse fixture between these sides in Bengaluru on April 10. With du Plessis coming in for Ashutosh Sharma, DC had four overseas players in their XI again, after naming just three in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants. Ashutosh, however, could come in as an Impact Player if DC need him to bat, given their batting-first XI already has six bowling options.