Greatest Tests: The Shamar show at the Gabba vs England's 2005 Ashes thriller

It was a Test of two halves.

The first 11 sessions were about England 's march to a 2-1 lead in the fourth game of the Ashes. The 12th and final session, in which England were chasing a small(ish) target, was dragged into a great fight from the time Shane Warne took a wicket off his first ball. Had Australia won, they would have retained the Ashes with a game to spare.

It wasn't a cakewalk for England, though.

The fourth innings lasted only 31.5 overs, where Brett Lee and Warne led a courageous Australian fightback. There was a period of calm when England moved from 32 for 1 to 103 for 4. But when Lee dramatically dismissed Kevin Pietersen and Flintoff to leave England at 111 for 6, Australia sensed a comeback. In the next over after Flintoff's dismissal, Warne - who had by then picked up three wickets - removed Jones. It was left to Ashley Giles and Matthew Hoggard to fight it out. Slowly, they picked off the runs even as Lee peppered Hoggard with a mixture of bouncers and yorkers. Giles hit the winning runs to the delight of a joyous England balcony.

Carl Hooper and Brian Lara broke down. Even the most patriotic Australian fans cheered for the opposition. The world Test champions were stunned. It was all because one bowler with a broken toe who staged a siege at the Gabba.

Australia hadn't lost a Test to West Indies since 2003, or at home since 1997. They had never lost a pink-ball Test. That changed in Brisbane.

They came into the second Test having decimated West Indies in Adelaide inside three days. At the Gabba, Australia replied to the visitors' 311 with 289 for 9 declared. West Indies fought for 193 in their second innings, setting a 216-run target.

On the fourth afternoon, Smith and Green looked comfortable. Then Shamar arrived. He conceded 19 runs off his first ten balls and then removed Green and Head. He kept bowling - removing Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Starc, and Pat Cummins in a fiery spell.