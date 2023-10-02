Updated 1 hr ago • Published Today
The Buzz: England get ready for rugby World Cup?
England get ready for rugby World Cup?
To be fair, the lineout practice might help in taking some great (assisted) boundary catches.
�
�
�
�
Are India going to make it to the World Cup final? Experts seem to think so
Who do you think will be the finalists of the 2023 World Cup?
�
�
�
�
Dale Steyn's Kerala trip
Time for Dale Steyn to enjoy the surf, sand and... getting soaked in the rain.
Steyn also picks five fast bowlers to watch out for in this World Cup.
�
�
�
�
Jonty Rhodes' somersault
The schoolboy athleticism seems to have never left Jonty!
�
�
�
�