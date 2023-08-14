Matches (6)
Updated 5 hrs ago • Published Today

The Buzz: Nicholas Pooran takes blows to the body against India

By ESPNcricinfo staff

Nicholas Pooran takes blows to the body against India

The things you have to suffer for a series-clinching performance - Nicholas Pooran shows off the bruises he got from seamer Arshdeep Singh and from his own batting partner Brandon King during the fifth West Indies-India T20I in Florida.
