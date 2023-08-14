Updated 5 hrs ago • Published Today
The Buzz: Nicholas Pooran takes blows to the body against India
The things you have to suffer for a series-clinching performance - Nicholas Pooran shows off the bruises he got from seamer Arshdeep Singh and from his own batting partner Brandon King during the fifth West Indies-India T20I in Florida.
Snake patrols the outfield
To be frank, Isuru Udana's reaction to spotting a snake next to him on the field was pretty mild...
Sam Hain's incredible boundary save
Working hard behind the scenes and making it look effortless in front!
Sam Billings, beast mode
Who do you think can beat Sam Billings' 26-run record?
