Updated 19 hrs ago • Published 07-Aug-2023

The Buzz: Taylor Swift or Beyoncé?

By ESPNcricinfo staff

Missing 30-yard circle delays third WI vs India T20I

The start of the third T20I between West Indies and India in Providence was delayed because of a bizarre reason: the 30-yard circle hadn't been drawn. India’s fielders and West Indies’ openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King had walked out for the start of play at 10.30am local time, but they had to head off once the match officials spotted that the 30-yard circle wasn’t marked. Play eventually got underway at 10.35am local time after the groundstaff finished their job.
