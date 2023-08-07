The Buzz: Taylor Swift or Beyoncé?

Taylor Swift or Beyoncé?
Katherine Sciver-Brunt and co get asked the hard questions.
�
�
�1
�
Missing 30-yard circle delays third WI vs India T20I
The start of the third T20I between West Indies and India in Providence was delayed because of a bizarre reason: the 30-yard circle hadn't been drawn. India’s fielders and West Indies’ openers Kyle Mayers and Brandon King had walked out for the start of play at 10.30am local time, but they had to head off once the match officials spotted that the 30-yard circle wasn’t marked. Play eventually got underway at 10.35am local time after the groundstaff finished their job.
�
�1
�1
�3
Trent Rockets' incredible dressing-room game
Surely that's bigger than winning the Hundred title?
�1
�
�
�
Deepak Chahar's fancy dog
TFW when your family members have expensive tastes - Deepak Chahar's dog has taken a liking to tomatoes just when its prices are sky-rocketing.
�2
�2
�1
�
The call-up
Varun Chakravarthy gets back to his OG cricket.
�2
�2
�1
�2