India 242 (Vihari 55, Shaw 54, Pujara 54, Jamieson 5-45) v New Zealand

Kyle Jamieson turned India's innings inside out with a post-tea spell of 4-2-10-4 to help take India's last five wickets for 48 runs. India were bowled out for 242 after they had looked good for 300 minutes before tea. The slide began with Hanuma Vihari's wicket just before the tea interval, and Jamieson burst through the door left ajar.

Post tea, Cheteshwar Pujara, solid but showing more intent in this innings than last week, played an uncharacteristic hook to the tallest bowler in the opposition for a top edge that BJ Watling accepted. But New Zealand's shaky catching continued as Colin de Grandhomme and Watling gave Rishabh Pant two lives, but that only counted for nine extra runs as Pant soon played Jamieson on in lazily.

Ravindra Jadeja, playing ahead of R Ashwin because of his batting prowess, was now left with Nos. 9, 10 and 11. Jamieson's bounce, though, got Umesh Yadav and Jadeja even before the last two came together. Yadav edged as he defended one, and Jadeja top-edged another hook.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami then had some fun as they chanced their arms, adding 26 for the last wicket before Trent Boult ripped out Shami's off stump.