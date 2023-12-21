Debuts for Richa, Cheatle as Australia bat in only Test against India

Shubha Satheesh fails to recover in time from fractured finger; no place in the Australia side for Darcie Brown

Toss Australia chose to bat vs India

On what was a quite cold 23-degree morning in Mumbai, Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first in the only Test against India.

There were debuts on both ends, with India handing a cap to wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh and Australia bringing in left-arm fast bowler Lauren Cheatle into the mix.

From the side that had walloped England by 347 runs , India were forced to leave out batter Shubha Satheesh, who failed to recover in time from a fractured and dislocated left ring finger in the only change.

And although Ghosh was named in the side, Yastika Bhatia would continue to keep wicket. Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad are the three spinners for India, while Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar will do the fast-bowling duties.

Australia went with three spinners in Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen and Alana King, and two fast bowlers in Kim Garth and Cheatle. That meant there was no place in the playing XI for Darcie Brown. They also have allrounders Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry.

This is the first time that Healy is leading Australia after she was formally appointed the Australia captain following the retirement of Meg Lanning.

India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh, 6 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad