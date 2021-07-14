India have the chance to draw level on points if they win this match at Chelmsford

Toss India chose to bat first vs England

India won the toss and chose to bat first in last of three T20Is against England, which also marks the end of their multi-format series.

India have the chance to draw level on points if they win this match at Chelmsford, while England, who currently lead with eight points to six, are seeking to win the series outright. Both sides took two points from the drawn Test, while England won two of the three ODIs and they have split the T20Is evenly so far.

England and India both named unchanged sides to the ones which have played both previous T20 matches on this tour.

England: 1 Tammy Beaumont, 2 Danni Wyatt, 3 Nat Sciver, 4 Heather Knight, 5 Amy Jones, 6 Sophia Dunkley, 7 Katherine Brunt, 8 Sophie Ecclestone, 9 Mady Villiers, 10 Sarah Glenn, 11 Freya Davies

India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Harmanpreet Kaur, 4 Harleen Deol, 5 Richa Ghosh, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Radha Yadav, 11 Poonam Yadav