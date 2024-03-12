Matches (8)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
Final, Wankhede, March 10 - 14, 2024, Ranji Trophy
Mumbai FlagMumbai
224 & 418
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(2 ov, T:538) 105 & 10/0

Day 3 - Vidarbha need 528 runs.

Current RR: 5.00
Musheer 136, Iyer 95 leave Vidarbha needing 538 to win

Mulani also scored a fifty while Dubey finished with a five-wicket haul for Vidarbha

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
12-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Musheer Khan notched up a hundred in the Ranji final  •  PTI

Musheer Khan notched up a hundred in the Ranji final  •  PTI

Vidarbha 105 and 10 for 0 (Shorey 7*, Taide 3*) need another 528 runs to beat Mumbai 224 and 418 (Musheer 136, Iyer 95, Rahane 73, Mulani 50*, Dubey 5-144, Yash 3-79)
Musheer Khan's patient 136 and Shreyas Iyer's attacking 95 helped Mumbai set Vidarbha a target of 538 on the third day of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy final. The highest target chased down successfully in first-class cricket is 536.
With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma in attendance, the Mumbai batters sent the Vidarbha fielders on a leather hunt.
Ajinkya Rahane got going by hitting a four off Umesh Yadav in the first over of the day. But he could only 15 to his overnight score of 58 and was caught behind off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.
Iyer took the attacking route right from the start, hitting Aditya Thakare over long-off for a six. Yash Thakur and Umesh tested him with the short ball but Iyer took them on. The lack of bounce also worked in Iyer's favour as Thakur's short balls hardly got up to even chest height. He pulled one of those over long leg for a six.
Iyer had a stroke of luck on 49 when Dubey induced an outside edge that went between the wicketkeeper and the slip fielder for four. But that did not stop him from going for his shots. On the first ball after lunch, he skipped down the track to Dubey and launched him into the stands beyond long-on.
Musheer was solid at the other end. At one point, it looked like Iyer might beat him to a century when he was on 92 and Iyer on 82. But Musheer eventually pipped his senior partner. Once the milestone was out of the way, Musheer accelerated and moved to 129, with Iyer still five short of his hundred.
Iyer tried to bring up the three-figure mark with a six but holed out to long-off off Thakare. That ended a 168-run association between Iyer and Musheer but by then, Mumbai's lead had crossed 450.
Wickets fell in quick succession after that. Yash bowled Hardik Tamore for 5, and Dubey got rid of Musheer and Shardul Thakur off consecutive balls on either side of tea.
Dubey, who did the bulk of the bowling with Aditya Sarwate indisposed, completed his five-wicket haul when he bowled Tanush Kotian for 13. Shams Mulani brought up his half-century in the company of the lower order and remained unbeaten on 50.
After Mumbai were bowled out for 418 in 130.2 overs, the Vidarbha openers had to face two overs before stumps. Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey saw those off safely.
Musheer KhanShreyas IyerAjinkya RahaneHarsh DubeyVidarbhaMumbai (Bombay)Mumbai vs VidarbhaRanji Trophy

Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
Vidarbha Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Taide
not out33
DR Shorey
not out79
Total10(0 wkts; 2 ovs)
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7511331.351
SAU7412291.592
SVCS7214251.625
HRYNA7322241.616
RAJ7223191.028
JHK7223160.717
MAHA7133120.914
MNPR707000.224
Elite, Group B
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MUM7511371.647
AP7313261.177
BENG7223191.314
KER7115171.093
CGR7115161.082
UP7106141.038
ASSAM714280.680
BIHAR704350.419
Elite, Group C
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
TN7412281.782
KNTKA7313271.252
GUJ7421251.117
RLYS7322241.211
TPURA7223171.114
PNJB713390.781
CHD701660.343
GOA705240.754
Elite, Group D
TEAMMWLDPTQuotient
MP7403321.535
BRODA7313241.149
DELHI7322200.940
J + K7214180.928
UKHND7223171.007
PONDI7241130.820
ODSA7142120.870
HP7142110.864
Full Table
