        <
        >

          Two pink-ball Tests in a series 'a bit too much' - Sourav Ganguly

          Sourav Ganguly made pink-ball Tests one of his first items of business after being elected BCCI president in 2019 Getty Images
          12:47 AM ET
          • ESPNcricinfo staff

          Will India play two day-night Tests when they tour Australia next year? Cricket Australia would like them to, but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has indicated that two pink-ball Tests in a four-Test series might be "a bit too much".

          Ganguly was one of the major driving forces behind India playing their maiden day-night Test last month, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. He has been a vocal advocate for day-night games as a means to popularise Test cricket and bring more spectators to grounds. But he is less keen on the idea of India playing two pink-ball Tests on their 2020-21 tour of Australia.

          "Whether India go to play two day-night Tests in Australia is not assured," Ganguly said at the India Today Conclave in Kolkata. "Two out of four would be a bit too much with the pink ball. We will assess it. I read it in the newspapers this morning. I haven't heard anything from the Australian cricket board. We will deal with it as it comes."

          A CA delegation led by its chairman Earl Eddings is set to meet Ganguly on the sidelines of Australia's limited-overs tour of India in January, and discuss, among other things, the possibility of India playing two day-night Tests in Australia in 2020-21.

          Negotiations have not yet begun, but "we'll mention that when we're over there in January talking during the one-day series," Eddings told ESPNcricinfo. "As you build that trust and build that relationship you have that chat.

          "Pleasingly, they've played their first day-night Test and won easily. Now they've got through that it might give them the right build-up to it over here. I've got no doubt they'll consider playing one and maybe even more day-night Test matches. But that's down the track to when we catch up with them in January."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices