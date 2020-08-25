Chris Gayle is set to link up with his Kings XI Punjab team-mates in the UAE on time after returning two negative Covid-19 tests. There had been reports that he had attended the birthday celebrations of sprinter Usain Bolt - who has since tested positive and is currently in home isolation - in Kingston last Friday.

Gayle, the highest run-scorer in T20s, posted the news on Instagram Stories, with videos of his swab testing, prior to his flight to the UAE. Upon arrival in the UAE, he will be tested at the airport, followed by a six-day quarantine with further testing on days one, three and five. Only once those are cleared can team members start training in the biosecure bubble.

According to Jamaica's Ministry of Health update on August 23, Jamaica had 16 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the country's total up to a confirmed 1,529.

Gayle last played competitive cricket for Chattogram Challengers at the Bangladesh Premier League in January. He was to be part of CPL 2020, but opted out of his stint with St Lucia Zouks* due to personal reasons.

Kings XI's Indian contingent arrived in the UAE last week and are in the midst of their six-day quarantine. Earlier this month, it emerged that batsman Karun Nair had tested positive for Covid-19 in July, but was able to travel with the squad after returning two negative tests after a two-week isolation.

*05.00GMT, August 26: The article had erroneously stated Gayle had pulled out of a stint with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.