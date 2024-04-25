Former Zimbabwe player Guy Whittall injured by leopard
He required surgery to wounds sustained on his head and his hand but is said to be in stable condition
Guy Whittall, the former Zimbabwe allrounder, was injured by a leopard earlier this week and required surgery to wounds sustained on his head and his hand. The 51-year-old is said to be in stable condition.
Whittal, who played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2003, now runs a safari business with his family in Humani. According to a post by his wife, Hannah Whittal, on Facebook, the injury happened on Tuesday following which he was airlifted to Harare for treatment.
Whittall has previous with close encounters like this. A little over 10 years ago, an eight-foot, 165kg Nile crocodile had made its way from the river into his bedroom at his Humani game reserve and spent the night there.