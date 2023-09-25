Pakistan yet to get their visas less than 48 hours before flying out to India

The Pakistan board has been in contact with the ICC about the matter, but on Monday, less than 48 hours before the team's scheduled departure and with no visas in hand, it has written to the ICC, saying that such inequitable treatment to Pakistan - they are the only traveling team without visas at the moment - would not be accepted. The PCB has asked the ICC about the steps the global body is taking to resolve the situation, as well as whether written guarantees had been provided by the hosts - the BCCI, in this case, or the Indian government - that visas would be provided to all participating nations.