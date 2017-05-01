Sinking Daredevils seek lifeline against Sunrisers

Match facts

Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi, May 2, 2017

Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)

Head to head

This season: Kane Williamson, playing his first match of the season, struck an adroit 89 as Sunrisers Hyderabad put up 191 and prevailed by 15 runs.

Overall: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 6-3 advantage from the nine times the two sides have met.

Form guide Delhi Daredevils (eighth): lost to Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets, lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs

(eighth): lost to Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets, lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets, lost to Mumbai Indians by 14 runs Sunrisers Hyderabad (third): beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs, beat King XI Punjab by 26 runs, match washed out against Royal Challengers Bangalore

In the news

Marlon Samuels did not play in Daredevils' previous match, against Kings XI Punjab, having landed in the country on the eve of the match. After getting shot out for 67, though, Daredevils could bring him in on Tuesday. Zaheer Khan has still not recovered after hurting his hamstring against Kolkata Knight Riders. Karun Nair will continue to lead Daredevils as the stand-in captain.

The likely XIs

Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Sam Billings, 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Karun Nair (capt), 7 Chris Morris, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem/Jayant Yadav, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma/Deepak Hooda, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Siddarth Kaul, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Have Daredevils underutilised Shahbaz Nadeem? Yes, he has made good use of limited opportunities

Strategy punt

Amit Mishra has not bowled in the Powerplay this IPL. That trend could, however, change in this game, considering he has conceded at only 6.72 runs per over against David Warner and has dismissed him once in the four innings he has bowled at him. It is a significant dip from Warner's overall scoring rate of 9.05 an over this year. Against Shikhar Dhawan, too, Mishra has impressed with an economy rate of 6.85, having scalped his wicket once in two innings.

Stats that matter

Daredevils have lost on both occasions they have faced Sunrisers at Feroz Shah Kotla.

Karun Nair's average of 12.71 is the worst among batsmen who have featured in the top three of their team's line-up and have played a minimum of five innings. His strike rate of 90.81 is also the lowest among those who have faced a minimum of 50 balls at the top of the order. His highest score of 33 this season and his career-best of 83 not out in the IPL have, however, both come against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers have got 32 out of their 59 wickets through the pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, which amounts to 54.2% of the team's wickets - the highest for a single pair this season. Daredevils, similarly, have relied heavily on pairs: Pat Cummins and Chris Morris have accounted for 48.8% of the team's wickets, while the combinations of Morris and Mishra, and Zaheer Khan and Morris have each contributed to 44.2% of Daredevils' wickets.

Not only have Bhuvneshwar and Rashid been Sunrisers' most reliable strike bowlers, they have also been the hardest to score off. Together, the duo have an average of 15.03 and an economy rate of 6.68. The rest of their attack gives away 36.37 runs per wicket, and goes at 9.28 runs an over.

Kane Williamson has a strike rate of 96.08 against legspinners in all T20s in Asia. Against Mishra, however, it shoots up to 176.47. In the previous match between these two sides, Williamson slapped 21 runs off the nine balls he faced against Mishra.

Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

