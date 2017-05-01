Sinking Daredevils seek lifeline against Sunrisers
Match facts
Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi, May 2, 2017
Start time 2000 local (1430 GMT)
Head to head
This season: Kane Williamson, playing his first match of the season, struck an adroit 89 as Sunrisers Hyderabad put up 191 and prevailed by 15 runs.
Overall: Sunrisers Hyderabad have a 6-3 advantage from the nine times the two sides have met.
In the news
Marlon Samuels did not play in Daredevils' previous match, against Kings XI Punjab, having landed in the country on the eve of the match. After getting shot out for 67, though, Daredevils could bring him in on Tuesday. Zaheer Khan has still not recovered after hurting his hamstring against Kolkata Knight Riders. Karun Nair will continue to lead Daredevils as the stand-in captain.
The likely XIs
Delhi Daredevils: 1 Sanju Samson, 2 Sam Billings, 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Karun Nair (capt), 7 Chris Morris, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem/Jayant Yadav, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Mohammed Shami
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Yuvraj Singh, 5 Moises Henriques, 6 Naman Ojha (wk), 7 Bipul Sharma/Deepak Hooda, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Siddarth Kaul, 11 Mohammed Siraj
Strategy punt
Amit Mishra has not bowled in the Powerplay this IPL. That trend could, however, change in this game, considering he has conceded at only 6.72 runs per over against David Warner and has dismissed him once in the four innings he has bowled at him. It is a significant dip from Warner's overall scoring rate of 9.05 an over this year. Against Shikhar Dhawan, too, Mishra has impressed with an economy rate of 6.85, having scalped his wicket once in two innings.
Stats that matter
- Daredevils have lost on both occasions they have faced Sunrisers at Feroz Shah Kotla.
- Karun Nair's average of 12.71 is the worst among batsmen who have featured in the top three of their team's line-up and have played a minimum of five innings. His strike rate of 90.81 is also the lowest among those who have faced a minimum of 50 balls at the top of the order. His highest score of 33 this season and his career-best of 83 not out in the IPL have, however, both come against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
- Sunrisers have got 32 out of their 59 wickets through the pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, which amounts to 54.2% of the team's wickets - the highest for a single pair this season. Daredevils, similarly, have relied heavily on pairs: Pat Cummins and Chris Morris have accounted for 48.8% of the team's wickets, while the combinations of Morris and Mishra, and Zaheer Khan and Morris have each contributed to 44.2% of Daredevils' wickets.
- Not only have Bhuvneshwar and Rashid been Sunrisers' most reliable strike bowlers, they have also been the hardest to score off. Together, the duo have an average of 15.03 and an economy rate of 6.68. The rest of their attack gives away 36.37 runs per wicket, and goes at 9.28 runs an over.
- Kane Williamson has a strike rate of 96.08 against legspinners in all T20s in Asia. Against Mishra, however, it shoots up to 176.47. In the previous match between these two sides, Williamson slapped 21 runs off the nine balls he faced against Mishra.
Akshay Gopalakrishnan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
DD team Should be 1) Samson 2) Pant 3) Billings 4)Anderson 5)Mathews 6)Iyer 7)Morris 8) carlos Bharatwaite 9) Murugan Ashwin 10)Mishra 11)shami
jayant Yadav bowled 57 balls to dhawan and Warner gave 78 runs only one wicket of Warner to show.what computer analyst of DD doing
Yuvi is a bit out of form.He should open with Warner so that both can play freely and hit the ball hard.My playing XI:Warner,Yuvi,Williamson,Henriques,Dhawan,Hooda,Ojha,B.kumar,Rashid,Kaul,Siraj..Where is Nehraji by the way???
DD again dropped Nadeem for Jayant & Samuels is still not playing. With failures like Nair & Mishra still playing for DD they are not winning today.
Rashid khan should bowl inside the power play too, only if foreign batsman are at crease, young and experience Indian players have played him with ease.
DD's batting is too weak and inexperienced , although they have a strong bowling line up . DD does not have a captain with any experience . DD will find it very difficult to handle SRH , who have a good batting and bowling line up . The match will only help SRH to strengthen their position in the points table .
I agree with all the comments on Yuvraj that portray him beyond the "sell-by" date. He may still have a spark or to to flare-like his first innings this season; that may come at the cost of many painfully ordinary innings. We fans definitely know that he should not be in the team. But, hey, it's SRH's money. They want to do things their own way. The other guy, unfortunately and sadly, seems to be going on-board with Yuvraj, and he is MSD. It was painful to watch him yesterday. Ben Stokes' century assumes greater significance considering that he had to deal with MSD's strike rate. Coming back to SRH, Dhawan is another "once-in-a-blue-moon" player. Besides him, Karun and Rahane have no business playing a T20.
Shreyas Iyer - very poor batting, Amit Mishra - very poor bowling. Are they still playing this match against SRH ?
My line-up for delhi will be as follows: 1) Samson 2) Pant 3) Karun 4) Iyer 5) Billings 6) Samuels 7) Morris 8) Rabada 9) Mishra 10) Nadeem 11) Shami This will give them d perfect balance!!
How can karun nair's place be justifies? Imagine he gets a 50 . Then he'll be guarenteed a slot till the tournament ends. Because if you dont drop him when his average and s/r are both pathetic hiw will they drop him after he scores once??
1-Rishabh Pant -2-Sanju Samson (WK)3- Samuel-4 Shreyas Iyer 5- Karun Nair-6 Chris Morris-7-Pat Cummins-8-Kagiso Rabada-9-Amit Mishra-10 Nadeem 11 Shami-
I like yuvraj, actually 'liked'. His performance is only so so. But SRH could easily pick him in the team over hooda and all. But last match what he did in last ball is unforgivable i feel it was worse than what he did in the worldcup for India. I am not a srh fan, my team is MI, yet i felt so angry at him can't even imagine how kane Williamson felt... And SRH fans felt, that was the worst moment in ipl I've witnessed.
UJJWAL SAHNI 'was' the kind of player; so was Viv Richards - West Indies too dumb to not have his 'experience' back in their line up
we need to move on from brand equity and look for performances; currently Yuvraj is pulling down SRH
Yuvraj is waning, the "he has done it many times before and can do it again" arguement doesn't apply to him now . He has a few good innings left in him but more bad innings. he's an inspiration for his comeback from a dreadful disease but his time is nigh. Even gavaskar has " done it before " , " has experience " but you're not gonna include him .
Why the obsession with Jayanth non spinning spinner,i will not call him an off spinner or spinner,just putting some straight balls.M Aswin is far better.And DD should give change to Khaleel or Milind
Yuvraj Singh is that kind of a player who will come to the rescue of his team when it needs him and he has done that time and time again whether its for India or any other team .At the moment SRH haven't required his services but mark my words he will shut the mouth of his critics once needed ! And yeah the last time i checked when Yuvraj Singh was not in the team , srh lost to Rps ! You cannot replace experience my friends you cannot !!
DD BATING LINEUP- 1-Rishabh Pant -2-Karun Nair-3-Sanju Samson (WK)-4Angelo Mathews BAT/BOWL-5-Shreyas Iyer-6-Chris Morris-7-Pat Cummins-8-Kagiso Rabada-9-Amit Mishra-10-Murugan Ashwin-11-Chama Milind
THIS BEST SQUAD
On a second thought, I think DD may and should prefer Matthews over Samuels at 3. No point in picking Tare. He doesn't score and his only contribution I can remember is his last ball 6 against Royals. Open with Corey and play Matthews at 3. Tell Matthews to bat through & Corey to go for runs. DD XI: 1 C ANDERSON 2 Samson 3 MATTHEWS 4 Pant 5 Karun 6 Iyer 7 MORRIS 8 RABADA 9 Mishra 10 Shami 11 Nadeem
DD team management gamble here....what is going on guys?? testing and testing young indian batsmen.. it doesn't seem like darvid care to win matches..DD has good talent oversea players. mathews, anderson,morris,rabbada,cummins and samuel are match winning players in cricket...Anderson not perform well...so give a chance for samuel and mathews to play in top order..morris doing well in lower order.. rabada has good pace...so brind these players tonight...
Corey Anderson playing? or out ?
DD's line should be 1. Samson 2. Nair 3. Iyer 4. Samuels 5. Pant 6. Tare 7. Morris 8. Jayant/Nadeem 9. Rabada 10. Cummins 11. Mishra...they may replace Cory with Tare and Cummins with Sami..in order to strength batting/bowling..Nair should bat freely.. 150 SR..
In my previous post I was like don't bother about playing 11,, but yea spare a thought for fantasy flokes 1.pant 2. Warner 3. Williamson 4.samsun 5 . Morris 6.iyer 7.rashid 8.rabada) these are best 8 u select the rest 3 after all it's u playing fantasy #ipl fantasy #dream 11
Last Chance for Million Dollaran Anderson, as someone said let him bat in top 4 if he is playing.
I won't be having a word about playing 11 at least when it's match day for DD... I call it interesting match since srh didn't loose too many wickets up front till now , against quality of rabada they can jump to middle order in no time
DD shaky batting is an issue. The Indian players have not been in form. Overseas batters other than Morris and Mathews have failed.
For DD to create an impact, batting has to be improved which is possible only by playing the overseas all-rounders - Anderson, Morris, Mathews and Samuels. Iyer and Samson should open. Karun should be left out. Mathews should lead the side in Zaheer's absence. DD XI: Iyer, Samson, Pant, Samuels, Anderson, Mathews, Morris, Shami, Mishra,Shabhaz, Zaheer/Rookie Bowler.
Play both Samuals and Mathews DD. Morris and Rabada shud play too. Unfortunately Anderson may miss out as only 4 overseas players. DD has nothing to loose.
Dravid does not know whether he is sitting or standing when it comes to T20. He may be a good mentor and a Junior coach but he is pissing in his pants everywhere even at the press conference. They need a better captain too. Zaheer Khan not captaincy meterial. Include a good experienced cool player as captain abd select team wisely and team will come close to a win at least.
DD has a tall batting line up with all-rounders. They can't use them properly. I'll send Corey Anderson to open and give him a license to go all guns blazing and give DD a flying start. I hope people remember Anderson's 90 odd innings vs Royals which propelled MI into the playoffs. Drop Billings, he averages 24 in T20s and far too inconsistent for my liking. My DD XI: 1 C ANDERSON 2 Samson 3 SAMUELS 4 Pant 5 Karun 6 Iyer 7 MORRIS 8 RABADA 9 Mishra 10 Shami 11 Nadeem
Pant and Iyer should be open and followed by karun, Samules, Corey, Sanju will be better batting line up..
Yuvraj has been a huge let down for SRH. Not his performance or runs, but his attitude. Very selfish, disinterested and lethargic. No value add from such a senior pro. He must be reprimanded for denying that second run of last ball to Williamson, which he showed team comes second to his individual interests. Yuvraj must carry his team at least in the business end of the tournament.
Why keep Mathews in the hut !! Just one game this season. DD shd try something out of box to give some depth to their fragile batting lineup
For last couple seasons the overall performance of DD team is not all encouraging for one reason or the other the management of this team still not able fix this problem it seems the the head coach is interfering a lot in selection of the team as well as tactics adopted by the captain in the field this may lead to their decline & fall the owners of this team should set the things right now itself even thou it is bit late .Another reason the selection of the skipper who was as aged & injury prone he was asked to lead this is absolutely ridicules when this format of the game first one should have lot of energy & fit when this both things are lacking & his successor less said better they can't make much headway . Regarding head Coach his idea's full of 1942 make this has no relevance at all to shortest format of the game this further compounded their woes & led to their steady downfall and languishing in bottom of the table this is real pity .Management of the team should woke up
Someone mentioned Kohli captaining DD side would make difference. Spot on. This guys doesnot lack form. They lack attitude which accounts for wickets even in school standard bowling. Zaheer is good. But he cant inspire the team. T20 is not a match to pat on some one's back while dropping a catch and saying let us take the next time. Delhi has good calmness. Sports is about power, attitude, the urge to win. It should be mixed with needed agression. You put anderson and morris in MI/ RCB side for next match. I am pretty sure Anderson will score minimum 50 on 25 balls. They have to be in the right mood. Dont ask themm to play in the way you want. Instead let them develop their game.
i just dont get why, why, when you have a great batsmen like Angelo Mathews, why not play him in your XI. The DD bowling line up is probably the best in the tournament. Nadeem, Mishra, Zaheer and Rabada. Then why not play Mathews as a batsmen over a nobody like Corey Anderson. Lets face it, Mathews bowling isnt the strongest. But he is most definetley one of the best batsmen in that squad. So why play mediocre guys like Sam Billings and Corey Anderson over him. Even Marlon Samuels who just came in. He maybe a good batsmen. But mathews ranks far above. And he is also.... an international captain. He undoubtedly has a captains mindset. And someone like him would be useful as a team member too.
If I knew the dd management they will not drop anderson just because of the six he hit last match. They will surely drop Billings for failing in 1 match, which will be unfair since he is more destructive in the middle order. They will obviously keep Nair and Mishra who will try their best to make dd lose. They might even get Samuels or braithwaite who won't do much, except waste balls. Thus delhi shld take MATHEWS, he has experience and can play under pressure, also able to tackle spin. They only gave him 1 match where he played at actually a decent sr of 130. he cld have saved ddd against mi, he has experience in Eng n old hv tackled mclenaghan easily then. but the DD management....
Samuels wont do any difference he will use up so many deliveries and get out. Mathews is a real impact player and he can win you a game by himself. He has done that so many times in International cricket.If DD want to win they should include mathews.
dravid is a poor coach chopping and changing the team leads to loss of momemtum
DD will win today, just careful playing Bhubhi
For SRH there are only two positions that can be swapped are Henrique/Cutting/Nabi and Hooda/Bipul, which means Nehra is out till the time either of Siraj or Siddarht kaul has to fair badly. Time is ripe to swap Vijay Shankar with once in a blue moon performer Yuvi ignoring his status symbol. Fizz was supposed leave on 5th May, unfortunately it is not proper to test him at this moment.
I hope for india's sake that yuvraj isnt in CT17
Samson, pant, iyer, samuels, karun( c),brathwait,morris,rabada,jayant,nadeem,shami 100% winning combination
Delhi should look into their batting performance...upart from sanju samson none is consistent.Delhi should not rely on a player till they comes to form since they have good players in the bench.what are u doing keeping Ben hinfaus and murugan ashwin on bench?M.ashwin proved his worth last year ,then why not add him in the squad and then bring a foriegn batsmen like markon samuels to the lineup.
Mishra needs to go. He is a liability on the field, and as they said in the prematch analysis, he turns to seam up bowling as soon as he's hit for a 4 or 6. Nadeem is a much much better option. Jayant Yadav could fail again like the last match against SRH. The way Warner took Narine and Yusuf Pathan to the cleaners, I wouldnt fancy playing Jayant just because of left handers in the opposition. Sadly, Shami is looking out of steam too. Maybe play the youngster Chama Milind? Already Siraj and Thampi have impressed one and all. Samson and Pant should open, and Billings could come in the middle order. Samuels wont be of much help in the middle, he eats up alot of balls.
Yes Dhawan and Yuvraj havent set the IPL on fire, but dont you guys realise the psychological advantage of having them in the side? Warner didnt fire, until the batting was bolstered with Kane's inclusion. Its all about the mind! Dhawan has creeped up to the fifth position in the most runs category this IPL. He is in form, unlike what most of you think. He admitted he had a shackled mindset prior to the game against Kings and then we saw what happens he breaks free. Didnt you hear Warner and the coaching staff AND the commentators praising Dhawan for sticking at the crease in the last game? Obviously we know more cricket than them, dont we? Lol. Its all about partnerships my friends. We all know how destructive Yuvi can be on his day like the first game (though his last ball lazyness put everybody off in the last game). He hasnt fired after that, but just his name on the batting list gives the confidence to people like Warner, Dhawan and Kane to play their game. See for yourself the position of DD. Heaps of talents but no experience. Thats what differentiates these two teams right now.
yes Samuels Mathews must play abt Morris and rabbada not sure when they are going back
Seriously what will it take to give Pant a shot at opening. You are out of the tournament at least tey something new now Dravid and co. Its hardly even innovative to have an agressive left handed boundary hitter batting in the powerplay but for this archaic bunch of dinosaurs who are considered the brains trust at delhi clearly it is! Look how Kishan who was useless in at 6 amd 7 is suddenly playing at GL. I actually have grown to dislike Dravid who was once a favourite of mine since seeing his tactics and sheer unwillingness to think like about how the modern game should be played. Nair as captain even yhouse the guy has not even hit 100 runs in 8 innings. Is this confidence instilling or just saying dw you are undroppable no matter what. By murphys law of vourse he will get a score and Professor dravid can say start praising the guy as a huge talent future of india bla bla bla. HE ISNT GOOD ENOUGH. QUIT BAcKIMG THE WRONG HORSE. Iyer and Pant can be if played in position!!
No Pant should not open after that 67 run allout match, stop sending demoralized youngsters one after another. Bring Samuels & Mathews in top 4 & use Morris & Rabada lower down the order.
samson,pant,samuels,karun,iyer,morris,braithwate,rabada,nadeem,mishra,shami.....winning combination
both mathew and samuel should be played....if DD will seek lifeline....samuel will bat at num 3 and mathew at num 4...Rabada and morris are other oversea players.....drop sam bilings and anderson...let see what happen tonight....more importance to make proper bating order..
I want to see The Fizz and Tambe playing today.
Dont tinker winning combination SRH 1. Warner 2. Dhawan 3. Kane 4. Yuvraj 5. Henriques 6. N Ohjha 7 B sharma 8 B kumar 9 R khan 10 Nehra 11. Sriraj/Kaul.
Yes I just want Nehra to be back unless he is not fit.
1 Sanju Samson, 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Marlon Samuels, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Anderson, 6 Karun Nair (capt), 7 Chris Morris, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Amit Mishra, 11 Mohammed Shami
Pant must open so that he can score freely and even if he fell early still team dosen't be in crisis , but batting at 4-5 and fall with in 10 ball will put team in spot of bother .samulas should play so that delhi will not loose wickets so quickly .
Good match.. well done boys...
Hi In my view Henriques should be given a rest and Nabi should be given a chance to backup bowling and pinch hitting at the end. Yuvi should be given a clean chit to hit at opening with Warner. Rashid should be used wisely in middle if bowling second and at the start if bowling second to take wickets and restrict runs. My XI is : DW, Yuvi, Kane, Dawan, Ojha, Nabi, Rashid, Bhuvi,Siraj, Kaul and Nahraji
Where is the comparison? DD lying in bottom 3 & SRH in Top 3.Except that, on a given day anything can happen. Can't say DD batting is more week or bowling. But....a great but... in any team with Morris, any thing could be happened. DD is now hopefull purely on miracles, Only that can save them or revive their fortune.
I CANNOT believe so many of you have Yuvraj in your suggested squads......seriously, the guy is useless; the only thing he does well is break the momentum
I'd play Vijay Shankar instead of Henriques. Both bowl seam up and are good strikers later down the order. I'd bring in Nabi as another spinning option bolsterin the middle overs bowling to pick uo wickets
A side with plenty of young Indian talent against a side with only International players. Talk about an interesting contest eh?
DD lost 3 matches by 15 runs where they could have won at least 2. Zaheer kept saying that they will make a comeback it' too early in the tourney with a big smile. But he forgot that this young team will not score enough runs in every match to be competitive, close matches should have been won by DD.
One area that SRH should work is exploring more options in the spin bowling department presumably their weak area I guess. I think they will be well served by Nabi if he is played in place of Henriques to ensure this gap is closed. My SRH XI: Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvi, Nabi, Naman Ojha, Bipul, Rashid, Bhuvi, Kaul, Siraj. Go SRH Go !!!
DD played all its matches outside with loses & travelling to every state with this inexperienced side. What was Dravid thinking by picking Hilfenhaus a bowler as a replacement for Decock/Duminy when both Mathews & Anderson were also not fully fit ?
DD's winning momentum was lost due to Dravid's constant changing of winning side, Nadeem was benched whereas costly Mishra kept playing.
DD has always been able to come up to their expectation every season. This season Pat Cummins,Chris Morris and Rabada were trying hard to win the matches and then players like Pant, Nair and many others had to put their foot down and show them what DD is worth and how they have been consistent in plunging towards going first from the last. It seems these new overseas players learnt it very fast and now performing to their best
If Bhuvi and Rashid Khan are rested for this match (which they deserve), then Mustafiz and Tambe are natural inclusions. There's no need to tinker with the batting though. Warner, Dhawan, Kane, Yuvraj, Henriques/Cutting, Ojha, Bipul, Tambe, Kaul, Mustafiz, Siraj.
SRH XI: 1 WARNER (c) 2 Dhawan 3 WILLIAMSON 4 Yuvraj 5 N Ojha (wk) 6 NABI 7 Bipul 8 RASHID 9 Bhuvi 10 Siraj 11 Kaul
DD XI: 1 Samson 2 Iyer 3 SAMUELS 4 Pant (wk) 5 ANDERSON 6 Nair (c) 7 MORRIS 8 RABADA 9 Mishra 10 Shami 11 Nadeem
Pant must open. Batting at 5 , makes him to play defensively as they always lose 3 early wickets. Pant and samson must open. shreyas iyer at 3. Corey anderson at 4. Let billings bat at 5. Billings is a middle order batsman, and a good finisher. Corey anderson needs time. Delhi are not using their foreign batsman wisely. Let karun nair bat at 6. match winners must bat at top of the order.
Chopping & Changing is all fine for DDs. If it does not look good or rather if it can't get any more bad as it can be already, can they fix it back is the big Q?
Yuvraj Singh should bat at no 5 if SRH bat first
I would pick: 1.Warner(C) 2.Dhawan 3.Yuraj 4.Nabi 5.William 6.Bipul 7.Ohja 8.Khan 9.Bhuvneshwar 10.Siraj 11.Nehra all the first 5 Numbers can hit very good. and on the bowling Rashid and Nabi can back up each other, while Bhuvi, Siraj and Nehra can attack. Hope to watch them on the ground.
If DD wants to win let Mathews play..its simple as that.
DD with the same team and captain like virat will do well, youngsters need aggressive captains like Virat and Gambhir, unlike zaheer..... Hope morris and samuels guide them the way to winning
DD and RCB are trying hard for the last position. DD bowling and RCB batting would have been a great combination.
Agreed with below about Nabi needing to come in for Henriques. It seems a bit unfair on him but SRH need an allrounder in the fourth overseas spot and his bowling has declined terribly (1/170 off 17 overs this season) and Williamson has beefed up the batting. Moreover Sunrisers also have four strong Indian seam bowlers to pick from so there is probably more of a case for Nabi's inclusion. Also In Nabi's last T20I vs Ireland he hit 89 off 30 balls coming in the 14th over. 1.Warner(o) 2.Dhawan 3.Williamson(o) 4.Yuvraj 5.Nabi(o) 6.Bipul 7.Ohja 8.Khan(o) 9.Bhuvneshwar 10.Siraj 11.Kaul
Samson, Billings, Samuel,iyer,pant Tare,Morris,rabada,jayanth,Nadeem,shami.drop Nair,morris to lead.Delhi playing 1st 6 over's really well, but they need to maintain runrate in the middle overs . That's where they losing lots of matches.
DD has 6 matches n they still to play GL in this IPL. 5 matches r in delhi
Nair and Pant should sit out...both are out of form..or try Pant as an openar..depending too much on Samson is the problem of DD..either Mathews or Samuels should bat on no 3..
It is beyond a joke that Delhi need to beef up their batting. The good news for them is that they can easily afford to do this due to their extreme bowling depth. All is not lost but the team management need to get it right. Based on previous matches I will not be holding my breath. 1.Samson 2.Pant 3.Samuels(o) 4.Mathews(o) 5.Iyer 6.Nair 7.Morris(o) 8.Rabada(o) 9.Mishra 10.Nadeem 11.Shami
When your captain is not even suitable to be picked up in the XI and also is your biggest failure, the team definitely has a problem.
I think Nabi and Fizz need to be given chances in the matches to come.
Pant, Morris, Anderson are their best batsman and all comes late in the innings..... whats the logic in sending all of them so lower down the order!!! Top order being out of form will add pressure on these guys. Open with Pant, send Corey Anderson at 4th, Morris could be a floater depending on match situation
SRH has many left hand batsman....so, Jayant Yadav should be in....considering recent form, Nadeem should be picked ahead of Mishra...Mishra is inconsistent this IPL
Henriques is the BEST FIELDER for SRH. No one has caught so many catches cleanly than Henriques. Catches win matches and we have all seen what happened vs RPS. And Dhawan has provided SOLIDARITY at the top for sunrisers. NO other player can replace him. If at all possible Williamson can open & dhawan can come one down followed by Henriques. The only player who is liability for the team is Mr. Yuvraj singh. His contributions lately for SRH has be a ZERO. He should be dropped and Shanker or Bipul be picked in his place. His inability to take last single baffled everyone,when it was clearly on. He has become a hit or mis player. Dhawan though scores at a slow pace has been a contributor to the team for years. And I wont be surprised if he's picked for team India if they play CT '2017. Apart from these changes, sunrisers are doing pretty good. I somehow feel Fizz might get a chance in delhi game and Rashid might sit out.
Rishabh Punth has looked suspicious against spin. He gets his front foot across and is a LBW candidate. His succes has come agsinst Pacers Like the U19WC. I'd therefore Open with Samson & Punth with Iyer at 3. Karun or Coreycan come in at 4. Play Rabada Cummins Morris & Anderson as the 4 overseas players.
Ande the Young Batsmen Use your head to judge a situation & how to adapt.
@CRICFAN5828913760 Best XI for both teams combined (on current form): 1.Warner(c) 2.Samson 3.Williamson 4.Pant(wk) 5.Iyer 6. Yuvraj 7. Morris 8. Rashid 9. Bhuvi 10. Nadeem 11. Kaul *4 foreign players *minimum 5 players from each team SRH's best XI: Warner,Dhawan,Williamson,Yuvraj,N.Ojha,Henriques,Hooda,Rashid,Bhuvi,Siraj,Kaul DD's best XI: Samson,Billings,Samuels,Iyer,Pant,Bawne,Morris,Rabada,Nadeem,Mishra,Shami Captaincy can be given either to Morris(form),Pant(young, recently appointed Delhi's domestic side's captain) or Mishra(domestic experience of leading Haryana for a long time)
@CRICKETFOREVA No Morris ?! I'd replace Henriques by Morris in that 11.. any day!
Zaheer can retire now. He has no business playing in IPL, much less lead them. DD team and structure needs to be rebuilt from scratch next year with all non-performers banished. Head coach and Dravid must shown the door along with Zaheer, Nair and oh well, don't even bother.
I wonder why Henriquez is not a crowd pleaser..! Everyone suggets to drop him
Pant, Iyer, Samuels, Warner, Kane, Dhawan, Henriques, Bhuvi, Rashid, Rabada, Nadeem
We are missing Fizz a lot, specially in the last IPL, his 4 overs in every game were the most interesting part of T20. This year Rashid Khan has caught the attractions of the people. Bad luck for Fizz who just finished a match of 4 wickets against SL in T20i and got back home, spent a week with his parents in rural village, then reached to India at 11pm before his first game and had to play that match without any practice because of Moises Henriques's injury and spent 34 runs in 2.4 overs. But he is a champion bowler and will be back hard. He should be given another chance to this game as this will be his last day in India before he departs for tri-nation series and Champion's Trophy.
DD need Mathews he is experience and good finisher.bring him please
Both Samuels & Mathews should bat in top 4 for DD but only Pant & Morris will remain as finishers which will be hurt them. Corey Anderson cannot play in this weak batting team of DD as he is not good player of spin.
Please let me know the best 11 players from 2 teams
Wishing SRH all the best and hope they keep their winning streak ahead and beat DD at their home and hope to see some great bowling from Bhuvi and Rashid and restrict DD batsman to reach 150 if DD beat first but if SRH bat first than it will be diffcult for DD to chase down their target against SRH bowling attack go orange army we support u
Wishful thinking...as I mentioned earlier in the discussion about the disaster that's the RCB campaign...Forget lifelines for TOP 4, For it's absolutely wretched batting form DD is firmly THE team that comes in between RCB and the WOODEN SPOON.
Srh: warner , ojha, dhawan, kane, yuvi, cutting, bipul, rashid, bhuvi, kaul, siraj.
Now its time to get cutting and bench henriques and oja to open the inning with warner. Once try for tht.
Sam billings has left the squad , please update ur playin 11
No featured comments at the moment.
