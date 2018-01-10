Kedar Devdhar hits maiden ton, Raina misfires again

Uttar Pradesh captain Suresh Raina's poor form continued as his team went down to Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets in Raipur. This was Uttar Pradesh's second defeat in as many matches at this venue. Following his 13 against Rajasthan on Tuesday, Raina contributed only 1 to Uttar Pradesh's total of 108 after they had been sent into bat.

Coming in at the fall of Sarul Kanwar in the fourth over, Raina lasted only two balls as he was trapped lbw by seamer Ishwar Pandey. Raina, who was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings for INR 11 crore, had a poor Ranji Trophy season as well, averaging 11.66 from five matches.

Sarfraz Khan, a surprise retention for Royal Challengers Bangalore, top-scored with a 19-ball 20 even as Uttar Pradesh slumped from 17 for 1 to 83 for 7. Each of Madhya Pradesh's frontline seamers - Pandey, Avesh Khan and Puneet Datey - picked up a wicket before spinners Ankit Sharma (2 for 22) and Mihir Hirwani bored through the middle order. An unbeaten half-century from opener Rajat Patidar meant Madhya Pradesh completed their chase with seven wickets and 18 balls to spare.

Krunal Pandya took out Wriddhiman Saha early in the innings BCCI

Kedar Devdhar's 61-ball 100, his maiden T20 century, helped Baroda beat Gujarat by 36 runs and condemn them to their third successive defeat in the West Zone league.

While IPL stars Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya managed only single-digit scores, Swapnil Singh chipped in with a 28-ball 44 to propel Baroda's total to 175 . Krunal, though, had a better outing with the ball to finish with figures of 2 for 23 as Gujarat were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs. Gujarat's two major contributions came from Chirag Gandhi (52 off 41 balls) and captain Axar Patel (33 off 19 balls). Baroda now lead the West Zone standings with eight points from two games.

Seamer Shaurya Sanandia's four-wicket haul and Robin Uthappa's all-round effort led Saurashtra to an eight-wicket win over Mumbai in Rajkot. After opting to bat, Mumbai suffered a middle-order collapse to go from 65 for 2 to 66 for 5 in less than two overs. Only captain Aditya Tare (39 off 23 balls) and Siddhesh Lad (38) made sizeable contributions for Mumbai. Uthappa finished with four dismissals before muscling a 36-ball 52 to ensure Saurashtra won with 16 balls to spare. Saurashtra have now won both their matches so far.