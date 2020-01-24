        <
          01/24Result
          1st T20I (N), India tour of New Zealand at Auckland, Jan 24 2020
          India won by 6 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)
          Player of the Match
          Shreyas IyerIndia
          KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer hit fifties as India overpower New Zealand

          India 204 for 4 (Iyer 58*, Rahul 56, Kohli 45, Sodhi 2-36) beat New Zealand 203 for 5 (Munro 59, Taylor 54, Williamson 51, Jadeja 1-18) by six wickets

          The last time India and New Zealand met, in the World Cup semi-final last year, Martin Guptill pulled off a memorable direct hit to run MS Dhoni out and seal India's fate. Six months on, in the T20I series opener against India at Eden Park, he pulled off a similarly memorable diving catch at deep midwicket to dismiss a well-set Virat Kohli for a 32-ball 45 in a chase of 204. On the night, though, it wasn't enough as Shreyas Iyer finished the chase off in uber-cool fashion, with an over to spare, and put India 1-0 ahead in the five-match T20I series.

          When Iyer had joined Manish Pandey, who had been picked ahead of a fit-again Rishabh Pant, India still needed 62 off 40 balls. Iyer took charge, making 48 in the unbroken stand with Pandey, and pressed on to a 26-ball half-century, thrilling the sea of blue in the stands.

          After New Zealand had been asked to bat earlier in the evening, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor reeled off quicker fifties - off 25 balls each - and Colin Munro hit a relatively sedate half-century. When India batted, KL Rahul cracked a 27-ball 56 and Kohli almost got to the mark too, but it was Iyer's contribution that proved decisive in a match that produced an aggregate of 407 for 9.

          India 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          16RG SharmaKL Rahul
          99V KohliKL Rahul
          6V KohliSS Iyer
          21SS IyerS Dube
          62MK PandeySS Iyer

