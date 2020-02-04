50 overs India 347 for 4 (Iyer 103, Rahul 88*, Kohli 51, Southee 2-85) v New Zealand

KL Rahul has now played two innings as a wicket-keeping No. 5 batsman. He has scores of 80 off 52 against Australia, and now 88 off 64 against New Zealand. His onslaught allowed Shreyas Iyer, not always fluent in his innings, the time and space to make his way to a maiden international hundred. Add an effortless Virat Kohli fifty to the mix, and India had their third total of 340 or above in their last four matches batting first.

India will be all the more pleased with this effort because they did this with both their first-choice openers absent and their insistence with keeping Rahul at No. 5 to continue with their experiment. Since Rahul's arrival at the wicket, India scored 191 in 21.2 overs.

Nos 4 and 5 were India's issues during the last World Cup, something that doesn't come with a ready fix despite the abundance of batting talent in the country. That Iyer and Rahul now seem to be bedding into those roles will please India no end. And the middle order was going to be under the scanner the moment the two debutant openers followed each other back to leave India at 54 for 2. Prithvi Shaw nibbled at a gentle outswinger from Colin de Grandhomme, and Mayank Agarwal flayed a cut straight to point.

Iyer and Kohli went about making sure there were no further inroads for New Zealand. Kohli did so smoothly, picking his ones and twos and the odd boundary, but Iyer got slightly stuck at the start. He scored 15 off the first 29 balls he faced, which included two spilled half chances. In the same time, Kohli had sauntered to 25 off 34.

Soon, though, Iyer began to take the odd risk, hitting the medium-pace allrounders over the infields, much to the joy of Kohli, whose cries of "shot" would be heard on the stumps mic repeatedly. With Iyer taking the risks, Kohli could go about his accumulation.

New Zealand had used the medium-pace allrounders ahead of their spinners because there was some assistance for them, but when spin came on, Ish Sodhi brought about immediate results. Kohli failed to pick a wrong'un, which turned just enough to miss the inside edge but not the stumps. At 156 for 3 in the 29th over, if New Zealand thought they could had a chance of coming back into the match, they had another think coming.

Rahul had a sighter for 17 balls before unleashing with full force. Sodhi was chipped over long-off for a six before a googly next ball was smashed flat over long-on. Pretty soon Tim Southee was getting the same dose of back-to-back sixes from Rahul. Iyer, still struggling for fluency, at 58 off 73, could use the opportunity to delay his slog. It came in due time, though, as he raced to a hundred off 101 balls. Along the way de Grandhomme dropped him too.

