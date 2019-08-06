Toss India chose to field v West Indies

Wet weather in Providence delayed the toss, and the start, of the third T20I between West Indies and India, with the start pushed back by an hour and ten minutes. However, no overs were reduced and it will still be a 20-overs a side game.

The pitch had stayed under covers for a considerable while before the game, and when the toss eventually happened, 75 minutes later than originally scheduled, Virat Kohli won his third successive spin of the coin, and chose to bowl.

India were expected to ring in some changes, having already sealed a winning 2-0 lead in the series, and they brought in the Chahar cousins - Deepak and Rahul - and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest, while Khaleel Ahmed was left out. This will be Rahul's international debut.

West Indies made one change, with Fabian Allen coming in for Khary Pierre. Allen had replaced Pierre in the squad for the third T20I. It was a like for like replacement in terms of getting a left-arm spinner for another, though Allen's batting credentials are considerably greater than Pierre's, while the latter is a more frontline bowler.

India: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Navdeep Saini

West Indies: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Kieron Pollard, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (capt), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Keemo Paul, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Oshane Thomas