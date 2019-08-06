        <
          3rd T20I, India tour of United States of America and West Indies at Providence, Aug 6 2019
          India require another 147 runs with 10 wickets and 19.4 overs remaining
          Chahar brothers, Rahul included as India bowl first

          Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar in a chat after an IPL game BCCI
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Saurabh Somani

          Toss India chose to field v West Indies

          Wet weather in Providence delayed the toss, and the start, of the third T20I between West Indies and India, with the start pushed back by an hour and ten minutes. However, no overs were reduced and it will still be a 20-overs a side game.

          The pitch had stayed under covers for a considerable while before the game, and when the toss eventually happened, 75 minutes later than originally scheduled, Virat Kohli won his third successive spin of the coin, and chose to bowl.

          India were expected to ring in some changes, having already sealed a winning 2-0 lead in the series, and they brought in the Chahar cousins - Deepak and Rahul - and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja were given a rest, while Khaleel Ahmed was left out. This will be Rahul's international debut.

          West Indies made one change, with Fabian Allen coming in for Khary Pierre. Allen had replaced Pierre in the squad for the third T20I. It was a like for like replacement in terms of getting a left-arm spinner for another, though Allen's batting credentials are considerably greater than Pierre's, while the latter is a more frontline bowler.

          India: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Manish Pandey, 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Navdeep Saini

          West Indies: 1 Sunil Narine, 2 Evin Lewis, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Kieron Pollard, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Carlos Brathwaite (capt), 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Keemo Paul, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Oshane Thomas

          West Indies 1st innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st4SP NarineE Lewis
          2nd9E LewisSO Hetmyer
          3rd1KA PollardSO Hetmyer
          4th66KA PollardN Pooran
          5th25KA PollardR Powell
          6th14CR BrathwaiteR Powell
          7th27FA AllenR Powell

