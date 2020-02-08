Toss Bangladesh Under-19s opt to bowl v India Under-19s

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl against defending champions India in pursuit of their maiden ICC title at any level.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali said that his decision was motivated by the presence of moisture in the pitch. The weather has been uncertain in the lead-up to the final, but it cleared enough for a prompt start.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing back Avishek Das, the seam-bowling allrounder, in place of Hasan Murad, the left-arm fingerspinner.

India, meanwhile, retained the XI that had thumped Pakistan in the semi-final. Captain Priyam Garg said that India were confident of winning their fifth Under-19 World Cup crown.

The rain is likely to return and interrupt the action later in the afternoon.

India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Divyaansh Saxena, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 5 Priyam Garg (capt), 6 Siddhesh Veer, 7 Atharva Ankolekar, 8 Ravi Bishnoi, 9 Sushant Mishra, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Aakash Singh

Bangladesh: 1 Parvez Hossain Emon, 2 Tanzid Hasan, 3 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Shahadat Hossain, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Akbar Ali (capt, wk), 8 Rakibul Hasan, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Tanzim Hasan Sakib, 11 Avishek Das