        <
        >
          20/10No result - Updates only
          3rd quarter final, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur, Oct 21 2019
          No result
          20/10No result - Updates only
          3rd quarter final, Vijay Hazare Trophy at Alur, Oct 21 2019
          No result

          Rain spoils Punjab's hopes as Tamil Nadu go through to Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final

          B Aparajith knocks the ball to the leg side NurPhoto/Getty Images
          3:00 AM ET
          • The Report by Hemant Brar in Alur

          No result Punjab 52 for 2 (Sanvir 21*, Sai Kishore 1-17) v Tamil Nadu 174 for 6 (Aparajith 56, Gurkeerat 2-25, Markande 2-26) in 39-over match

          Tamil Nadu qualified for the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy on the basis of more wins in the league stage after rain washed out their quarter-final against Punjab in Alur. The match was evenly poised at the time of the call off, but Tamil Nadu's nine out of nine wins to Punjab's five out of eight saw them through.

          Due to a wet outfield, the game itself started 45 minutes late, as a 47-over contest, and was further reduced to 39-overs-a-side when a passing shower brought a pre-mature end to Tamil Nadu's innings. At that stage, Tamil Nadu were 174 for 6, thanks to B Aparajith's 56.

          Chasing a VJD-adjusted target of 195, Punjab reached 52 for 2 in 12.4 overs before it started raining again, this time bringing a complete end to play.

          ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik tells the story of Tamil Nadu's nine wins in a row

          Tamil Nadu had a nervy start after being put in. Abhinav Mukund tried to impose himself but ended up chopping Sandeep Sharma onto his stumps. M Vijay struck two fours, flicking Sidharth Kaul's pace with ease over midwicket, but he missed the same shot against left-arm spinner Karan Kalia and was lbw for 22.

          When Mayank Markande dismissed Vijay Shankar, Tamil Nadu were 82 for 3. Aparajith and Dinesh Karthik took the side past 100 before Karthik pulled a long hop from Markande straight to short midwicket.

          Aparajith though kept chipping away and took his tournament tally past 500. Along the way, he smashed a free hit from Sanvir Singh over long-on, pulled Sandeep over deep-backward square leg and brought up his fifty in 68 balls. Washington Sundar held it together at the other end as the duo added 51 in 59 balls. Aparajith was looking set for a big score but he ended up hitting an innocuous Gurkeerat Mann delivery straight to deep midwicket. In his next over, Mann dismissed Shahrukh Khan in the same manner as well.

          Punjab lost Abhishek Sharma in the fourth over of their chase. Anmolpreet Singh hit a couple of boundaries before Sai Kishore got him caught-behind, leaving Punjab 37 for 2 at the end of seven overs. Sanvir hit a couple of good-looking drives to keep the chase on track but the rain had other plans.

          Match Coverage

          All Match News

          Punjab 2nd innings Partnerships

          WktRunsPlayers
          1st16Abhishek SharmaSanvir Singh
          2nd21Anmolpreet SinghSanvir Singh
          3rd15Mandeep SinghSanvir Singh

          Vijay Hazare Trophy

          Elite, Cross Pool
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          KNTKA871281.17
          DELHI852220.306
          PNJB852220.804
          CGARH852220.066
          MUM842200.832
          UP842200.724
          HYD843180.734
          JKAND84416-0.231
          KER844160.435
          MAHA83316-0.073
          HP834140.039
          ODSH83414-1.052
          BRODA835120.23
          VIDAR83512-0.061
          SAU83512-0.648
          HRYNA83512-0.978
          AP8166-1.122
          GOA8166-1.616
          Elite, Group C
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          TN990361.869
          GUJ981321.246
          BENG952240.196
          SVCS95420-0.339
          TPURA94516-0.279
          J + K94516-0.427
          MP93514-0.369
          RLYS92512-0.28
          RAJ92610-0.099
          Bihar9090-1.706
          Plate Group
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          PONDI970323.523
          CHGRH962260.759
          UKHND951262.236
          ASSAM963241.67
          NAGA94222-0.14
          MEGHA934160.559
          ARPR92610-1.373
          MNPR91510-1.807
          MIZOR9168-2.276
          SIKM9176-1.847

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices