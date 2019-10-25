        <
          Karnataka bowl in star-studded Vijay Hazare final

          Mayank Agarwal finds a reason to smile during the Vijay Hazare final PTI
          Oct 24, 2019
          • Saurabh Somani in Bengaluru

          Toss Karnataka chose to bowl v Tamil Nadu

          In a final pitting two star-studded sides against each other, Karnataka opted to bowl first against Tamil Nadu on an overcast day, sticking to the template that has seen them win their last five matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20.

          Manish Pandey had no hesitation in opting to stick Tamil Nadu in when the coin fell in his favour. Dinesh Karthik, the Tamil Nadu captain, said he would have bowled first as well.

          Karnataka made one change to the side that swept aside Chhattisgarh in the semi-finals, handing a List A debut to left-arm pacer Prateek Jain and leaving out Ronit More.

          Tamil Nadu, who won a nervy contest against Gujarat in their semi-final, opted to keep their side unchanged.

          Among recently capped international players in action, Tamil Nadu have R Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, M Vijay and Washington Sundar besides Karthik. Karnataka have KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair, alongwith Pandey.

          Karnataka are three-time winners of the trophy, while Tamil Nadu have won it five times. Karnataka have the more recent triumph, lifting the title in 2017-18. Neither team has lost a final in the Vijay Hazare Trophy yet, which is likely to change today, unless the match is abandoned - in which case the trophy will be shared.

          Karnataka XI: KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (capt), Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, K Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prateek Jain, V Koushik.

          Tamil Nadu XI: Abhinav Mukund, M Vijay, B Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, R Ashwin, M Mohammed, M Ashwin, T Natarajan

          Vijay Hazare Trophy

          Elite, Cross Pool
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          KNTKA871281.17
          DELHI852220.306
          PNJB852220.804
          CGARH852220.066
          MUM842200.832
          UP842200.724
          HYD843180.734
          JKAND84416-0.231
          KER844160.435
          MAHA83316-0.073
          HP834140.039
          ODSH83414-1.052
          BRODA835120.23
          VIDAR83512-0.061
          SAU83512-0.648
          HRYNA83512-0.978
          AP8166-1.122
          GOA8166-1.616
          Elite, Group C
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          TN990361.869
          GUJ981321.246
          BENG952240.196
          SVCS95420-0.339
          TPURA94516-0.279
          J + K94516-0.427
          MP93514-0.369
          RLYS92512-0.28
          RAJ92610-0.099
          Bihar9090-1.706
          Plate Group
          TeamMWLPTNRR
          PONDI970323.523
          CHGRH962260.759
          UKHND951262.236
          ASSAM963241.67
          NAGA94222-0.14
          MEGHA934160.559
          ARPR92610-1.373
          MNPR91510-1.807
          MIZOR9168-2.276
          SIKM9176-1.847

