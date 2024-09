Unrelenting rain has had the final say in Greater Noida yet again as play was called off before the scheduled start time for the second consecutive day. It leaves the first ever Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand almost certainly to end as a washout.

"There has been more than 1200 mm of rain over seven days," was the message from the broadcast. "The scale of rainfall has made it absolutely impossible for cricket today. We are going to come back on day five just in case, but the reality is there will be absolutely no prospect of play. We can't envisage anything else but an abandonment very early tomorrow morning."