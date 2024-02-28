Afghanistan bat with debut for Gurbaz; Ireland hand out three debuts

It is the first Test match being played at the Tolerance Oval

Toss Afghanistan chose to bat vs Ireland

Afghanistan have chosen to bat in the one-off Test against Ireland at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi announced that wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz would make his Test debut in the match.

It is the first Test being played at the Tolerance Oval, which becomes the 122nd ground to host Test cricket. The pitch, with its unknown characteristics, looked very dry. The outfield was expected to be quick.

This is only the second time that Afghanistan and Ireland are facing off in a Test, with their first meeting in Dehradun in 2019.

Afghanistan have played eight Tests while Ireland have played seven since both teams achieved Test status in 2017. While Afghanistan have beaten Ireland, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe once each, Ireland have lost all their seven Tests so far.

Afghanistan's last Test had come earlier this month against Sri Lanka, while Ireland's last was in July 2023 against England.

Afghanistan: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Noor Ali Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Nasir Jamal, 6 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Zia-ur-Rehman, 9 Nijat Masood, 10 Naveed Zadran, 11 Zahir Khan