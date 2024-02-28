Matches (9)
Only Test, Tolerance Oval, February 28 - March 03, 2024, Afghanistan vs Ireland
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(27.6 ov) 86/3
Ireland FlagIreland

Day 1 - Session 2: Afghanistan chose to bat.

Current RR: 3.07
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 62
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/1 (2.80)
Afghanistan bat with debut for Gurbaz; Ireland hand out three debuts

It is the first Test match being played at the Tolerance Oval

Himanshu Agrawal
28-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Afghanistan's last Test was against Sri Lanka earlier this month  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Afghanistan chose to bat vs Ireland
Afghanistan have chosen to bat in the one-off Test against Ireland at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi announced that wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz would make his Test debut in the match.
Ireland, meanwhile, had three debutants in medium-pace bowlers Craig Young and Barry McCarthy, and left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Theo van Woerkom.
It is the first Test being played at the Tolerance Oval, which becomes the 122nd ground to host Test cricket. The pitch, with its unknown characteristics, looked very dry. The outfield was expected to be quick.
This is only the second time that Afghanistan and Ireland are facing off in a Test, with their first meeting in Dehradun in 2019.
Afghanistan have played eight Tests while Ireland have played seven since both teams achieved Test status in 2017. While Afghanistan have beaten Ireland, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe once each, Ireland have lost all their seven Tests so far.
Afghanistan's last Test had come earlier this month against Sri Lanka, while Ireland's last was in July 2023 against England.
Afghanistan: 1 Ibrahim Zadran, 2 Noor Ali Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Nasir Jamal, 6 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 7 Karim Janat, 8 Zia-ur-Rehman, 9 Nijat Masood, 10 Naveed Zadran, 11 Zahir Khan
Ireland: 1 Peter Moor, 2 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 3 Curtis Campher, 4 Harry Tector, 5 Paul Stirling, 6 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 7 Mark Adair, 8 Andy McBrine, 9 Barry McCarthy, 10 Theo van Woerkom, 11 Craig Young
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

