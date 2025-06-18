Matches (10)
Mah-e-Par vs Maiwand, Final at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Jun 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Amanullah, June 18 - 22, 2025, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match days18,19,20,21,22 June 2025 - day (5-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MPS631289
MAC612375
PAL611467
HIS612345
