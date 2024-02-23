Boult back among several changes as New Zealand opt to bowl

Warner and Starc were the big names to go out for Australia

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Australia

Experienced seamer Trent Boult returned to international cricket while Steven Smith got his chance to impress, as New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner elected to bowl against Australia in the second T20I in Auckland.

Both teams made several changes from Australia's thrilling victory in the series-opener in Wellington with the T20 World Cup just over three months away.

Boult, batter Will Young and speedster Ben Sears have been named for New Zealand. Experienced seamer Tim Southee is resting for games two and three ahead of the Test series against Australia, while spinner Ish Sodhi has been dropped. Rachin Ravindra will miss the game after experiencing pain in his left knee following his half-century in game one.

New Zealand are hoping the presence of Boult can help them bounce back and keep the series alive. Boult has not played at the international level since the 2022 World Cup due to his T20 franchise commitments.

Australia drew first blood in the Chappell-Hadlee series after Tim David sealed their remarkable chase down of 216 with a last-ball boundary. But they will tinker with their line-up as Smith replaces a resting David Warner at the top of the order, while quick Nathan Ellis has been included and Mitchell Starc given a breather.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade comes into the side after paternity leave with allrounder Matthew Short squeezed out.

After 431 runs were scored in the series opener, another high-scoring contest looms in clear conditions at the Eden Park renowned for its short boundaries.

The three-match series is vital preparation for both teams as they look to settle on squads for June's T20 World Cup.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Steven Smith, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Josh Inglis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Nathan Ellis, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood