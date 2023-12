Bangladesh bowl first in opening encounter of T20I series against New Zealand

With cloudy evening conditions welcoming both teams in Napier along with some rain predicted for the second innings, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to chase at the toss in the first T20I against New Zealand. He also handed a debut to right-arm quick Tanzim Hasan Sakib. With Kane Williamson resting from the T20Is following medical advice, it was Mitchell Santner who led the hosts for the first of three games.