Bangladesh bowl first in opening encounter of T20I series against New Zealand

There was no place for Rachin Ravindra - Williamson's replacement in the squad - with Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips carded as the top four batters. Left-hand middle and lower-order batters complete the New Zealand batting unit. Santner and Ish Sodhi offer spin options, and James Neesham, Mitchell and Phillips could be potential options alongside three quicks. Kyle Jamieson was unavailable for the match and the series after initially being named in the squad.