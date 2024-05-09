Unchanged India bat, Bangladesh bring in Mostary, Sultana and Trisna

Toss India chose to bat vs Bangladesh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh, on a bright and sunny afternoon in Sylhet. India lead the series 4-0 and will be keen for a clean sweep. Harmanpreet said the team wanted to "test ourselves with the bat" after they had chased in two of the last three games.

Bangladesh made three changes to the side that played the rain-hit fourth game on Monday with Sobhana Mostary, Sultana Khatun and Fariha Trisna coming in for Habiba Islam, Murshida Khatun and Marufa Akter. This meant the hosts were going with only one fast bowler in Trisna.

Meanwhile, India were playing with the same XI from their previous game, with S Asha and Titas Sadhu getting their respective second games of the series, in place of Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh.

After rain shortened the fourth match to a 14-overs-a-side contest, a full game is expected today. This is the 20-year-old Shafali Verma 's 100th international game.

Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Sobhana Mostary, 3 Rubya Haider, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Sultana Khatun, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Fariha Trisna, 11 Shorna Akter.