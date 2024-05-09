Live
5th T20I (D/N), Sylhet, May 09, 2024, India Women tour of Bangladesh
India Women FlagIndia Women
(14.1/20 ov) 113/2
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women

IND Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 7.97
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 47/0 (9.40)
Live
Report

Unchanged India bat, Bangladesh bring in Mostary, Sultana and Trisna

Habiba Islam, Murshida Khatun and Marufa Akter missed out, leaving Bangladesh with only one fast bowler

Srinidhi Ramanujam
09-May-2024 • 53 mins ago
Shafali Verma goes big, India vs Australia, 1st women's T20I, Navi Mumbai, January 5, 2024

Shafali Verma plays her 100th international game  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to bat vs Bangladesh
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bat in the fifth T20I against Bangladesh, on a bright and sunny afternoon in Sylhet. India lead the series 4-0 and will be keen for a clean sweep. Harmanpreet said the team wanted to "test ourselves with the bat" after they had chased in two of the last three games.
Bangladesh made three changes to the side that played the rain-hit fourth game on Monday with Sobhana Mostary, Sultana Khatun and Fariha Trisna coming in for Habiba Islam, Murshida Khatun and Marufa Akter. This meant the hosts were going with only one fast bowler in Trisna.
Meanwhile, India were playing with the same XI from their previous game, with S Asha and Titas Sadhu getting their respective second games of the series, in place of Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh.
After rain shortened the fourth match to a 14-overs-a-side contest, a full game is expected today. This is the 20-year-old Shafali Verma's 100th international game.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Sobhana Mostary, 3 Rubya Haider, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Sultana Khatun, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Fariha Trisna, 11 Shorna Akter.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Titas Sadhu, 10 S Asha, 11 Radha Yadav.
Shafali VermaBangladesh WomenIndia WomenBangladeshIndiaIND Women vs BAN WomenBangladesh Women vs India Women

Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

IND Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shafali Verma
caught1414
S Mandhana
lbw3325
D Hemalatha
not out2824
H Kaur
not out3022
Extras(b 4, w 4)
Total113(2 wkts; 14.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
