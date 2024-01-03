Matches (7)
RESULT
25th Match (N), Perth, January 03, 2024, Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
211/4
Adelaide Strikers FlagAdelaide Strikers
(19.2/20 ov, T:212) 169

Scorchers won by 42 runs

Player Of The Match
85* (28)
laurie-evans
Cricinfo's MVP
154.04 ptsImpact List
laurie-evans
Report

Laurie Evans, Lance Morris extend Perth Scorchers' unbeaten run

The duo consigned Adelaide Strikers to their fourth consecutive loss of the season

AAP
03-Jan-2024 • 22 mins ago
Laurie Evans hit 85 off 28&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 211 for 4 (Evans 85*, Thornton 2-31) beat Adelaide Strikers 169 all out (Short 74, Morris 5-25) by 42 runs
A match-winning spell from Lance Morris helped Perth Scorchers clinch a 42-run win against Adelaide Strikers in their BBL clash at the Optus Stadium.
Scorchers set a target of 212 as Laurie Evans smashed an unbeaten 85 off 28 balls, but had to hold off a Strikers' counter-attack led by their captain Matthew Short to maintain their undefeated start to the season.
Short (74) took Strikers to within sight of a stunning victory until Morris struck in the 16th over to dismiss the in-form opener and put the opponents back in command on Wednesday night. He finished with his first BBL five-wicket haul while only conceding 24 runs from his four overs in front of 41,576 fans.
Strikers had reached 153 with seven wickets and more than five overs remaining until Short spooned a full delivery straight to mid-off to end an entertaining innings from the top scorer so far this season. The visitors then collapsed to 169 all out and suffered their fourth consecutive loss of the campaign.
Chris Lynn had looked likely to partner Short towards the lofty target with a quick-fire 27 until slashing at a wide ball from Morris and picking out Zak Crawley at deep point.
Morris also picked up the wickets of Adam Hose (13), out nicking a slower ball, Jamie Overton (1) caught off a good length, and James Bazley (2) getting a top edge to a short one. Andrew Tye (2-35) also picked up crucial wickets and reached 150 BBL scalps when ending Thomas Kelly's impressive knock on 29.
Jhye Richardson (2-31) wrapped up the Strikers' innings with a pair of wickets from consecutive balls to secure the Scorchers' fourth win from five matches this season.
Evans had earlier struck a blazing 85 not out to propel the Perth Scorchers to 211. He punished the under-fire Strikers with seven sixes and seven fours from only 28 balls, as the Scorchers piled on more than 100 runs from the last six overs of their innings.
Evans started raising the run rate with three sixes in an over from Overton (2-44), and reached a half-century from 18 balls in just his second innings of the BBL season.
Aaron Hardie (34) also led the way through the middle overs in his second match in charge since taking the reins from the Scorchers' injured captain Ashton Turner.
Strikers won the toss and elected to field first at a venue where teams batting second have won eight of the past 10 BBL matches, but were unable to turn that into their advantage as Evans and then Morris took charge.
Lance MorrisLaurie EvansMatthew ShortPerth ScorchersAdelaide StrikersScorchers vs StrikersBig Bash League

Scorchers won by 42 runs
Strikers Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MW Short
caught7444
DJM Short
caught67
CA Lynn
caught2716
AJ Hose
caught1310
T Kelly
caught2921
J Overton
caught13
JJ Bazley
caught24
HJ Nielsen
caught23
HTRJY Thornton
caught24
DA Payne
not out83
CJ Boyce
caught01
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total169(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
Big Bash League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BH750121.671
PS54091.870
SS73280.109
MS7438-1.140
HH5234-0.235
ST6143-0.421
MR7153-0.505
AS6143-0.648
Full Table
