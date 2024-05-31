Matches (17)
RESULT
17th Match, Nottingham, May 31, 2024, Charlotte Edwards Cup
The Blaze FlagThe Blaze
134/6
Central Sparks FlagCentral Sparks
(20 ov, T:135) 124/7

The Blaze won by 10 runs

Report

Bryce is right for Blaze as Sparks fall short

Scotland captain adds two wickets to half-century with bat as home side maintain 100% start

ECB Reporters Network
31-May-2024 • 1 hr ago
Kathryn Bryce celebrates a wicket, Scotland vs USA, Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi, April 29, 2024

Kathryn Bryce has been in inspired form  •  ICC/Getty Images

The Blaze 134 for 6 (K Bryce 57, Arlott 2-23) beat Central Sparks 124 for 7 (Gordon 2-22, K Bryce 2-28) by 10 runs
Allrounder Kathryn Bryce played the starring role as The Blaze maintained their 100% cent record with a fourth win from four in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, defeating Central Sparks by 10 runs at Trent Bridge.
Bryce top-scored with 57 for out of 134 for 6 for The Blaze, sharing partnerships of 55 with sister Sarah and 40 with South African allrounder Nadine de Klerk, with Sparks seamer Emily Arlott taking 2 for 23.
She then took 2 for 28 with her medium pace, with Blaze skipper Kirstie Gordon taking 2 for 22 as Sparks fell short despite the efforts of Katie George, captain Eve Jones and Courtney Webb in reply.
Invited to bat on a cloudy afternoon, The Blaze lost both openers in the powerplay. England's Tammy Beaumont, having helped Arlott's loosener round the corner for a first-ball boundary, promptly miscued to midwicket. Teresa Graves hit Grace Potts to extra cover, where Eve Jones took a fine one-handed grab.
Kathryn Bryce had an escape on 17 when she was put down at midwicket as she and Sarah plundered 55 in 44 deliveries before Sarah holed out to deep midwicket, leaving The Blaze 71 for 3 in the 11th.
The Scotland skipper reached the half-century milestone for the second time in as many matches when she paddle-scooped George for her eighth boundary from 44 balls, following up by sweeping Baker for her ninth but was leg before trying to give the same treatment to the next delivery.
De Klerk's run-a-ball 19 ended with a second catch for Jones at extra cover. Arlott limited Marie Kelly's contribution to a single but Ella Claridge and Josie Groves added potentially valuable late runs.
Needing 6.75 per over, Sparks were behind the clock and three wickets down after their batting powerplay. They had lost Chloe Brewer to a fine catch by substitute fielder Michaela Kirk at deep midwicket, Davina Perrin to a tame return catch and Abbey Freeborn leg before to be 20 for 3.
Jones, reprieved on 9 after walking on a caught-and-bowled by offspinner Lucy Higham that umpires Amy Clark and Anthony Harris ruled did not carry, was joined by Webb and by reaching the halfway point with no further losses the pair kept their side at least in contention.
But that changed in the course of two tight overs as Sparks captain holed out to long-on off legspinner Josie Groves and Webb was caught by keeper Sarah Bryce off a steepling top edge off Higham, pushing the required rate up to nine, Pavely falling to a superb catch at midwicket by Ella Claridge as the last 30 deliveries began with 46 needed.
Arlott hit two boundaries but was bowled by Bryce, leaving 20 needed off the last over, which despite the efforts of George proved too much.
Sparks Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
C Brewer
caught18
AJ Freeborn
lbw512
D Perrin
caught84
E Jones
caught2624
CA Webb
caught1924
KL George
not out2825
C Pavely
caught109
EL Arlott
bowled128
GK Davis
not out56
Extras(lb 1, w 9)
Total124(7 wkts; 20 ovs)
Charlotte Edwards Cup

TEAMMWLPTNRR
BLZ440160.324
SES430151.156
CS532130.549
THDER42290.162
VP42280.513
WS5137-0.313
SUNR4134-1.186
ND4040-1.107
Full Table
