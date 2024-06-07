Heather Graham's golden debut keeps Blaze firing

The Blaze 103 for 3 (K Bryce 46) beat Western Storm 99 (Graham 4 for 10) by seven wickets

Australian allrounder Heather Graham took 4 for 10 on her debut for The Blaze as the East Midlands side continued to sweep aside all-comers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, beating Western Storm by seven wickets at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

Graham, who has replaced South Africa's Nadine de Klerk in the Blaze line-up with the latter on international duty, led an impressive bowling display from the home side, backed up by offspinner Lucy Higham (2 for 18) and left-arm strike bowler Grace Ballinger (1 for 17) as Storm were dismissed for 99, England skipper Heather Knight top-scoring with 20 on her first appearance in this season's competition.

The Blaze knocked off their 100-run target with 35 balls to spare thanks in the main to Scottish internationals Kathryn Bryce and sister Sarah , with Graham capping her afternoon by hitting the winning boundary.

Led by Kirstie Gordon, The Blaze, whose only defeat in last season's competition was against Southern Vipers in the final, now have six wins from six in the expanded 2024 edition and top the points table ahead of South East Stars, keeping them firmly on track for a return to finals day at Derby on 22 June.

Storm skipper Sophie Luff opted to bat first on winning the toss but lost two wickets for 29 in the powerplay overs. Ballinger knocked out Nat Wraith's off stump in a wicket-maiden before Graham, capped four times by her country in T20 internationals, struck with the third ball of her Blaze debut as Fran Wilson fell victim to an excellent stumping.

Knight made a positive start and hit back-to-back boundaries off Gordon's left-arm spin but the Blaze skipper's retort was to bowl her with a superb delivery that straightened off the pitch. Legspinner Josie Groves had Amanda-Jade Wellington leg before stepping across the stumps and Storm were 58 for 4 after 10 overs.

Higham bowled Alex Griffiths and had Luff caught at mid-off in the space of two tight overs, Issy Wong was run out at the bowler's end after being sent back by Sophia Smale, Graham returning to take three wickets in the space of six deliveries as Smale was stumped off a wide, Chloe Skelton holed out to long-on and Ellie Anderson yorked, the last two coming off consecutive balls.

Wong removed England's Tammy Beaumont with the last ball of the opening over of the home side's chase and The Blaze were 13 for 2 after 13 balls when Teresa Graves slapped Anderson straight to backward point but Storm could make no further inroads until Lauren Filer bowled Kathryn Bryce to end a third-wicket stand of 67 in the 12th over.