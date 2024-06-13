Cardiff washout dents Western Storm, Thunder prospects

Western Storm vs Thunder - no result

Heavy rain in Cardiff severely dented the prospects of either Western Storm or Thunder qualifying for the latter stages of the Charlotte Edwards Cup.

Needing to win if they were to make up lost ground on those above them in the table, the two sides were frustrated by the elements that caused their showdown at Sophia Gardens to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

With no opportunity to remove the covers and Glamorgan and Hampshire Hawks scheduled to contest a Vitality Blast South Group fixture at 6.30pm, umpires Anna Harris and Ant Harris had no choice but to call the women's game off at 3.25pm.

Already trailing runaway leaders The Blaze and South East Stars by a considerable distance, Thunder remain in fifth place, with ground to make up on Southern Vipers and Central Sparks, who have a game in hand. Cast adrift at the wrong end of the table, Storm are effectively out of the running.