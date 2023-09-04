Keith Barker five-for gives Hampshire upper hand against Somerset

Hampshire 308 (Dawson 115, Brook 5-56) and 45 for 0 lead Somerset 137 (Barker 5-32) by 216 runs

Keith Barker blew Somerset away with his first LV=Insurance County Championship five-wicket haul of the season as Hampshire took control on day two at the Ageas Bowl. Left-arm seamer Barker had only taken 14 wickets in his opening eight red-ball appearances of 2023 but after a fine Metro Bank One-Day Cup campaign, roared back with 5 for 32 to see off Somerset for 137.

Andy Umeed scored 43, to follow up Jack Brooks' first five-wicket haul of the season, but the visitors' hopes of victory took a hefty blow. Despite a 171-run lead, Hampshire batted again and reached 45 without loss in 23 watchful evening overs to extend their lead to 216.

After Sean Dickson had been brilliantly caught at third slip by James Vince off Barker in the third over, Tom Lammonby and Tom Abell bedded in for over an hour either side of lunch. The pair put on 51, but Abell lbw to Barker sparked a collapse from 51 for 1 to 67 for 5, from which they wouldn't fully recover.

Barker has endured an underwhelming Championship campaign, due in part to missing matches after he fractured both his hands while batting in the early stages. His 10 wickets in six One-Day Cup matches have warmed him up for the season's final month.

The former Warwickshire quick took a heavy-handed Lammonby's outside edge before pinning Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Division One's leading run scorer, heading into the round, James Rew prodded to short leg off Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory played on to Mohammad Abbas, Ben Green edged Abbott behind and Neil Wagner was bowled

Umeed - fresh from 613 One-Day Cup runs - had been in survival mode but once the eighth wicket fell started to unleash. He reached 43 before he missed a big swing and was stumped to give Dawson 3 for 61. Barker had the final word by having Shoaib Bashir lbw before celebrating his five wickets with his trademark one-arm raised celebrappeal.

Somerset gave up a 171-run first-innings deficit but James Vince elected against enforcing the follow-on. Toby Albert and Fletcha Middleton bedded in, heeding century-maker Dawson's advice to bat long to score runs. It made for a lifeless final 23 overs of the day - during which Wagner attempted a short-pitched onslaught on a pitch not suited to such a tactic, Hampshire closing on 45 without loss.

Earlier, Brooks bolstered his impressive Ageas Bowl record to 21 wickets at an average of 16.85 in four matches with two morning wickets - as Hampshire added 26 to their overnight score to be bowled out for 308. Barker was caught off his inside edge before Dawson was pinned by Brooks to end his 115-run stay. Kyle Abbott swatted back-to-back boundaries to gather a second batting bonus point but chipped to cover.