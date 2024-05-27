Simon Harmer takes four as Essex rout Kent by an innings

Essex are now just two points behind Division One leaders Surrey, who lost to Hampshire on Sunday

Harmer went wicketless in the first innings before making his mark on the final day • Getty Images

Essex 591 for 7 dec (Cox 207, Snater 83*, Pepper 82, Elgar 77, Browne 65) beat Kent 394 (Denly 87, Finch 85, Critchley 5-88) and 101 (Denly 23, Harmer 4-32, Snater 3-15) by an innings and 96 runs

Essex have routed Kent by an innings and 96 runs in the Vitality County Championship at Canterbury.

Simon Harmer took 4 for 32 and Shane Snater 3 for 15 as the visitors skittled Kent for 109 in their second innings, to cut the gap to Championship leaders Surrey to just two points.

Joe Denly's 23 was Kent's highest score, and the hosts are destined to finish this round of fixtures at the bottom of the Division One table if Lancashire avoid defeat against Warwickshire at Old Trafford.

Kent were 197 behind going into the final day and home fans were hoping that a combination of the grit shown on day three and a biblical weather forecast might see them escape with a draw.

They were severely disappointed. There was torrential rain almost everywhere else in the county but play began on time and Kent endured a gruesome morning session, the tone for which was set when Zak Crawley survived just four balls before he was lbw to Snater.

Essex threw the ball to Harmer after just 12 overs and he struck with his third delivery to get Ben Compton lbw for 12. Marcus O'Riordan was next to go, making nine from 25 balls before Harmer had him caught at short leg by Nick Browne.

Daniel Bell-Drummond was lbw to Matt Critchley for 20 in the next over, the 20th, and Harry Finch inexplicably tried to reverse sweep Harmer while on 4 and was lbw, although in mitigation, he seemed to have been hit outside the line.

Kent were 64 for 5 at lunch, after which there was a mere 10-minute delay for rain.

Denly and Joey Evison at least offered some resistance, but having dealt with the spinners fairly comfortably Evison was lbw to Snater for 16. Snater then sent Grant Stewart's off stump cartwheeling for one to claim his hundredth first class wicket for Essex.