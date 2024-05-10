Roderick hundred lifts Worcestershire on return to action

Worcestershire 308 for 5 (Roderick 117, Kashif 72, Hose 50*) vs Kent

Gareth Roderick century left Worcestershire in a commanding position after day one of their Vitality County Championship with Kent at Canterbury.

The visitors were 308 for 5 at stumps, with Roderick hitting 117 from 281 balls, after the former Kent 2nd XI player Kashif Ali had given them a platform with 72. Adam Hose was unbeaten on 50 at stumps, reaching his half-century with a single off Nathan Gilchrist in the final over of the day.

Matt Parkinson took 2 for 79, but it was largely a torpid day in the field for Kent, who struggled to make anything happen on a benign pitch until Joey Evison claimed late two wickets to end the day with figures of 2 for 39.

The day began in sombre fashion, with an emotive minute's applause for Worcestershire's Josh Baker, who died last week at the age of just 20. Both teams wore black armbands and the flags flew at half mast over the Frank Woolley Stand.

A crowd of over 1000 made the most of the first genuinely warm day of the season at the Spitfire Ground and to no one's surprise the visitors chose to bat after winning the toss.

Players took part a minute's applause in memory of Josh Baker • Getty Images

Kent's new overseas signing Beyers Swanepoel generated some early swing, but the hosts' only victim during the morning session was Jake Libby, who had looked lively on his way to 19 until he was lbw to a Wes Agar delivery so plumb he turned and walked off before the umpire even had time to raise his finger.

It was 94 for 1 at lunch and although Kent weren't bowling badly, Roderick and Kashif looked largely untroubled. They put on 136 for the second wicket, until the latter began to look jittery against Parkinson, eventually nicking him to keeper Harry Finch.

Brett D'Oliveira got a start, but having almost nicked Parkinson to Daniel Bell-Drummond at the start of the 61st over he went a couple of deliveries later, snared by the Kent captain at first slip for 18.

It was 210 for 3 at tea, but if the D'Oliveira wicket had briefly revived Kent's hopes, they faded during the evening as Hose joined Roderick for a partnership of 102 that seriously dented home morale.