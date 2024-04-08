Surrey irked as strong winds prevent any meaningful play at Old Trafford

Surrey 15 for 0 trail Lancashire 202 (Bohannon 84, Steel 5-25, Lawrence 4-91) by 187 runs

The Vitality County Championship match between Lancashire and Surrey looks certain to end in a draw after only 21 balls were bowled on the third day of the game at Emirates Old Trafford.

Surrey had progressed to 15 without loss in their first innings when rain forced an early lunch to be taken at 1.10pm. During the interval, the entire square and bowlers' run-ups were covered in anticipation of heavy showers, and safety concerns about strong winds prevented the covers' removal, though no rain was falling when the game was due to restart.

Surrey were understood to be confused by the lack of movement with the covers. Head coach Gareth Batty walked out to the middle during this period, clearly irked the defending champions were unable to build on Friday's work after dismissing Lancashire for 202 inside 73 overs. The expected rain eventually arrived at 2.30pm. Play was eventually abandoned after a 4pm inspection.

ECB match referee Mike Smith defended the stance from Old Trafford head grounds manager Matt Merchant that removing the covers would have been dangerous given the conditions, which was backed up by the home club's safety officer.

"After lunch, when it was dry, the head grounds manager, Matt Merchant, said that it was so windy that it would put the health and safety of his staff at risk to ask his staff to remove the covers," Smith explained. "We didn't want anyone to be hurt, either by being lifted in the air or slapped by the flat sheets in that wind.

"Lancashire's safety officer thought that was a reasonable position but we did say that the flat sheets should be removed if the wind dropped to an acceptable level. However, we didn't get to that stage because the rain returned and curtailed the rest of the day's play.

"I haven't come across such a situation before. But I understand that they were not going to be using the flat sheets at Edgbaston because Gary Barwell, the head groundsman, said he would not be asking his staff to put the flat sheets on in that wind. And it is dangerous to be manoeuvring very heavy flat sheets in wind like that."