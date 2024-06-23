Matches (13)
T20 World Cup (2)
WI Academy in IRE (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
SL vs WI [W] (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)

Notts vs Somerset, 38th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
38th Match, Nottingham, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
360 & 425/2d
Somerset FlagSomerset
470

Match drawn

Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
NOTTS Win & Bat
46%
SOM Win & Bat
19%
NOTTS Win & Bowl
11%
SOM Win & Bowl
24%
Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire 360/10(105 overs)
1st INNINGS
Olly Stone
83 (148)
Kasey Aldridge
5/94 (23)
Jack Haynes
55 (73)
Migael Pretorius
4/96 (25)
Somerset 470/10(121 overs)
1st INNINGS
Tom Abell
111 (230)
Dillon Pennington
5/96 (25)
Migael Pretorius
95* (71)
Calvin Harrison
3/173 (39)
Nottinghamshire 425/2(130 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Ben Slater
168* (377)
Craig Overton
1/34 (14)
Haseeb Hameed
91 (158)
Jake Ball
1/51 (15)
View full scorecard
end of over 1301 run
NOTTS: 425/2CRR: 3.26 
Will Young68 (112b 12x4)
Ben Slater168 (377b 20x4 1x6)
James Rew 1-0-1-0
Tom Banton 2-0-9-0
129.6
Rew to Young, no run
129.5
Rew to Young, no run
129.4
Rew to Young, no run
129.3
Rew to Young, no run
129.2
Rew to Young, no run
129.1
1
Rew to Slater, 1 run
end of over 1291 run
NOTTS: 424/2CRR: 3.28 
Will Young68 (107b 12x4)
Ben Slater167 (376b 20x4 1x6)
Tom Banton 2-0-9-0
Jack Leach 46-13-103-0
128.6
Banton to Young, no run
128.5
Banton to Young, no run
128.4
Banton to Young, no run
128.3
Banton to Young, no run
128.2
1
Banton to Slater, 1 run
128.1
Banton to Slater, no run
end of over 1281 run
NOTTS: 423/2CRR: 3.30 
Will Young68 (103b 12x4)
Ben Slater166 (374b 20x4 1x6)
Jack Leach 46-13-103-0
Tom Banton 1-0-8-0
127.6
Leach to Young, no run
127.5
Leach to Young, no run
127.4
1
Leach to Slater, 1 run
127.3
Leach to Slater, no run
127.2
Leach to Slater, no run
127.1
Leach to Slater, no run
end of over 1278 runs
NOTTS: 422/2CRR: 3.32 
Will Young68 (101b 12x4)
Ben Slater165 (370b 20x4 1x6)
Tom Banton 1-0-8-0
Jack Leach 45-13-102-0
126.6
Banton to Young, no run
126.5
4
Banton to Young, FOUR runs
Read full commentary
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
TossNottinghamshire, elected to bat first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Ben Debenham
England
Neil Mallender
Match Referee
England
James Whitaker
PointsNottinghamshire 13, Somerset 15
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Notts Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
H Hameed
bowled91158
BT Slater
not out168377
OP Stone
lbw63137
WA Young
not out68112
Extras(b 13, lb 14, nb 8)
Total425(2 wkts; 130 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
Full Table