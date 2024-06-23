Matches (13)
Notts vs Somerset, 38th Match at Nottingham, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
38th Match, Nottingham, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
What will be the toss result?
NOTTS Win & Bat
46%
SOM Win & Bat
19%
NOTTS Win & Bowl
11%
SOM Win & Bowl
24%
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Nottinghamshire • 360/10(105 overs)1st INNINGS
83 (148)
5/94 (23)
55 (73)
4/96 (25)
Somerset • 470/10(121 overs)1st INNINGS
111 (230)
5/96 (25)
95* (71)
3/173 (39)
Nottinghamshire • 425/2(130 overs)2nd INNINGS
168* (377)
1/34 (14)
91 (158)
1/51 (15)
end of over 1301 run
NOTTS: 425/2CRR: 3.26
Will Young68 (112b 12x4)
Ben Slater168 (377b 20x4 1x6)
James Rew 1-0-1-0
Tom Banton 2-0-9-0
129.6
•
Rew to Young, no run
129.5
•
Rew to Young, no run
129.4
•
Rew to Young, no run
129.3
•
Rew to Young, no run
129.2
•
Rew to Young, no run
129.1
1
Rew to Slater, 1 run
end of over 1291 run
NOTTS: 424/2CRR: 3.28
Will Young68 (107b 12x4)
Ben Slater167 (376b 20x4 1x6)
Tom Banton 2-0-9-0
Jack Leach 46-13-103-0
128.6
•
Banton to Young, no run
128.5
•
Banton to Young, no run
128.4
•
Banton to Young, no run
128.3
•
Banton to Young, no run
128.2
1
Banton to Slater, 1 run
128.1
•
Banton to Slater, no run
end of over 1281 run
NOTTS: 423/2CRR: 3.30
Will Young68 (103b 12x4)
Ben Slater166 (374b 20x4 1x6)
Jack Leach 46-13-103-0
Tom Banton 1-0-8-0
127.6
•
Leach to Young, no run
127.5
•
Leach to Young, no run
127.4
1
Leach to Slater, 1 run
127.3
•
Leach to Slater, no run
127.2
•
Leach to Slater, no run
127.1
•
Leach to Slater, no run
end of over 1278 runs
NOTTS: 422/2CRR: 3.32
Will Young68 (101b 12x4)
Ben Slater165 (370b 20x4 1x6)
Tom Banton 1-0-8-0
Jack Leach 45-13-102-0
126.6
•
Banton to Young, no run
126.5
4
Banton to Young, FOUR runs
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Toss
|Nottinghamshire, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Nottinghamshire 13, Somerset 15
