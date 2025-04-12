Yorkshire claim eight Worcestershire wickets during rampant second afternoon

Yorkshire 456 (Malan 98, Thompson 70, Lyth 67, Hill 63) and 61 for 1 (Lyth 32*, Bess 10*, Allison 1-13) lead Worcestershire 162 (Libby 53, Coad 4-39) by 355 runs

Yorkshire claimed eight Worcestershire wickets during a rampant second-afternoon performance as their seamers helped gain a stranglehold on this Rothesay County Championship match at Headingley.

Jordan Thompson was Yorkshire's standout player, but he wasn't head and shoulders above the rest having completed a swashbuckling 70 at the start of day two before returning 3 for 27 with his seamers. There were a number of impressive performances.

In reply to Yorkshire's 456 all out, Worcestershire had reached 90 without loss shortly after lunch, but they lost eight wickets for 46 in 25 overs to slump to 136 for 8 at tea and were later bowled out for 162, conceding a lead of 294.

The hosts, however, opted against enforcing the follow-on, and increased their lead in the day's remaining 19 overs. They closed on 61 for 1 - 355 ahead.

The day started with Yorkshire advancing their first innings from an overnight 425 for 8. Ben Allison struck twice to finish with an impressive three-for, while the excellent Ben Coad also completed a useful 31 amidst a ninth-wicket stand of 75 with Thompson.

Coad, 22 with the bat overnight, also added a superb 4 for 39 from 15.3 overs later on.

New-ball partner Jack White claimed two wickets and George Hill one, with Yorkshire's catching behind the wicket particularly impressive. They took five slip catches added to two for wicketkeeper-captain Jonny Bairstow.

Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira suffered a dislocated thumb whilst trying to take a diving catch in the outfield before lunch, and he only batted at eight rather than his usual number six before losing his off-stump to White.

The Pears had started their reply strongly through openers Jake Libby and Gareth Roderick, who posted 53 and 37 respectively on a pitch which has offered something for everyone. Good pace and carry is its most obvious feature.

During the action-packed afternoon, the home attack were right at it. They hardly gave their visitors a moment's breathing space.

Yorkshire's breakthrough came when White had Roderick caught at second slip by Adam Lyth, who also helped Coad remove Libby at 101 for 3 in the 37th over. Thompson forced Kashif Ali to play on to his leg-stump in between.

Hill also held a juggling catch at first slip to help Coad remove ex-Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite for one. Waite was the hero of last week's draw with Somerset at Taunton, unbeaten in both innings for 32 and 87.

Worcestershire suffered a first-innings collapse in that game of all 10 wickets for 84 but dug themselves out of a hole second time around. Whether they can do the same here remains to be seen.

Thompson had Ethan Brookes caught at mid-on for 19 after tea before Coad wrapped things up when Jacob Duffy edged behind.

The only wicket to fall in Yorkshire's second innings went the way of Allison as Fin Bean played on for 14. Lyth will begin day three on 32.

Thompson ensured an entertaining start to the day, moving from 48 not out to help Yorkshire secure their fifth batting bonus point for passing 450. The visitors also secured their third bowling point.

Yorkshire lost Coad caught behind off Allison, leaving the score at 435 for 9.

But Thompson took two sixes in an over off another Worcestershire seamer Tom Taylor - one pulled, the other reverse scooped over the wicketkeeper's head. The second took his side beyond 450. He also reached his fifty off 48 balls.