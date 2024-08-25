Derbyshire end five-year wait for home County Championship win

Derbyshire 429 (Dal 94, Came 84, Madsen 70, Crane 3-43, Kellaway 3-59) and 27 for 0 beat Glamorgan 168 (van der Gugten 46*, Chappell 6-47) and 287 (Carlson 56, Ingram 53, Morley 3-46) by 10 wickets

Derbyshire finally celebrated a red-ball victory at their County Ground headquarters when they beat Glamorgan by 10 wickets in the Vitality County Championship Division Two match at Derby.

They bowled the visitors out for 287 on the fourth morning, leaving them to score 27 for a first Championship win at Derby in five years.

Luis Reece, who claimed the last two wickets, and Harry Came took less than seven overs to secure Derbyshire's first Championship victory anywhere since they beat Worcestershire away in July 2022.

Glamorgan made them wait with Mason Crane and Dan Douthwaite adding 47 from 136 balls for the eighth wicket before their former captain David Lloyd broke the stand.

With rain in the forecast, Derbyshire went into the final day knowing they needed to take the last three Glamorgan wickets as quickly as possible. The visitors still trailed by 25 when play began under cloudy skies and Crane took a chunk out of that in the second over of the morning with two fours off Zak Chappell.

Derbyshire took the new ball straight away with left-arm spinner Jack Morley operating in tandem with Chappell who should have had the wicket of Crane with Glamorgan still behind.

Crane had scored 12 when he pulled a short ball to the deep midwicket region where Nick Potts dived and got both hands on the ball but could not hold on.

Morley was getting the odd ball to turn sharply but the pair continued to frustrate Derbyshire and when Reece replaced Chappell, Crane drove him to the cover boundary to put the visitors into credit.

Crane cut Morley for another four but the breakthrough finally came when former Lloyd took over with his offspin at the Racecourse End. His first ball kept very low and scuttled into the pads of Crane who was trapped on the crease after facing 66 balls for his 28.

Douthwaite continued to bat defiantly but the hosts wrapped up the innings in the space of five balls. Reece had Fraser Sheat lbw before Douthwaite was bowled by another one that kept low to take Derbyshire to the brink of a long-awaited victory.