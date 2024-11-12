Matches (36)
Titans vs Dolphins, 7th Match at Durban, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 8:00 AM
7th Match, Durban, November 12 - 15, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
Current RR: 4.17
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|35
|49
|3
|2
|71.42
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(lhb)
|15
|15
|2
|0
|100.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|11
|3
|42
|1
|3.81
|-
(ob)
|18
|3
|67
|0
|3.72
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|9
|472
|93
|36.31
|18
|993
|191
|43.17
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|45
|117
|7/38
|29.81
|2
|2
|2/109
|88.00
Last Bat: Sarel Erwee 58 (100b) • FOW: 146/2 (36.1 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 06:03
Match State: Stumps - Day 2
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Toss
|Dolphins, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|12,13,14,15 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
|FC debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Dolphins Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|58
|100
|caught
|47
|70
|not out
|35
|49
|not out
|15
|15
|Extras
|(b 1, lb 1, w 1, pen 5)
|Total
|163(2 wkts; 39 ovs)
<1 / 2>