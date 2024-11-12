Matches (36)
WI vs ENG (1)
SA vs IND (1)
WBBL (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
QEA Trophy (9)
AUS vs PAK (1)

Titans vs Dolphins, 7th Match at Durban, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 8:00 AM
7th Match, Durban, November 12 - 15, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
PrevNext
Titans FlagTitans
418/7d
Dolphins FlagDolphins
(39 ov) 163/2

Day 3 - Dolphins trail by 255 runs.

Current RR: 4.17
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Slade van Staden* 
(rhb)
35493271.420 (0b)0 (0b)
Bryce Parsons 
(lhb)
151520100.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Tsepo Ndwandwa 
(sla)
1134213.81-
Schalk Engelbrecht 
(ob)
1836703.72-
MatRunsHSAve
94729336.31
1899319143.17
MatWktsBBIAve
451177/3829.81
222/10988.00
 Last BatSarel Erwee 58 (100b) FOW146/2 (36.1 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 06:03

Match State: Stumps - Day 2

Match State: Stumps - Day 3

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
TossDolphins, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12,13,14,15 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
FC debut
Banele Cele
Banele Cele
Umpires
South Africa
Dennis Smith
South Africa
Mazizi Gampu
Match Referee
South Africa
Gerrie Pienaar
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Dolphins Innings
Player NameRB
SJ Erwee
bowled58100
TA Dithole
caught4770
S van Staden
not out3549
B Parsons
not out1515
Extras(b 1, lb 1, w 1, pen 5)
Total163(2 wkts; 39 ovs)
<1 / 2>

CSA 4-Day Series Division 1

TeamMWLDPT
KNGHT210140.32
BOL211032.02
NWEST200229.42
LIONS110023.7
WPR110022.24
WAR201118.22
TITNS10107.04
DOLPH10105.92
Full Table