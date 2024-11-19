Matches (7)
Titans vs Knights, 10th Match at Centurion, CSA 4-Day DIV1, Nov 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match, Centurion, November 19 - 22, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 1
Titans FlagTitans
Knights FlagKnights
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Series
Season2024/25
Match days19,20,21,22 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
CSA 4-Day Series Division 1

TeamMWLDPT
KNGHT210140.32
NWEST300339.38
LIONS210136.68
WPR210136.34
BOL211032.02
WAR301228.5
TITNS201122.26
DOLPH201119.22
