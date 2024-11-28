Matches (16)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WBBL (1)
Mpumalanga vs Border, 9th Match at White River, CSA 4-Day DIV2, Nov 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, White River, November 28 - December 01, 2024, CSA 4-Day Series Division 2
What will be the toss result?
Mpuma Win & Bat
BOR Win & Bat
Mpuma Win & Bowl
BOR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mpumalanga
D
L
W
L
D
Border
W
D
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:26
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Uplands College, White River
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|28,29,30 November, 1 December 2024 - day (4-day match)