Warriors vs Boland, 9th Match at Gqeberha, CSA Division One, Feb 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (D/N), Gqeberha, February 22, 2025, CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One
Warriors FlagWarriors
Boland FlagBoland
Tomorrow
11:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
St George's Park, Gqeberha
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 February 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One

TeamMWLDPTNRR
BOL2200100.973
WAR210072.520
WPR211050.960
LIONS110040.800
NWEST21104-1.518
KNGHT20102-0.155
TITNS10100-0.883
DOLPH20200-1.910
