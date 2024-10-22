Matches (33)
BAN vs SA (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
Nepal vs USA (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (1)

LIONS vs Titans, Qualifier 1 at Johannesburg, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 1 (D/N), Johannesburg, October 22, 2024, CSA T20 Challenge
PrevNext
Lions FlagLions
Titans FlagTitans
Tomorrow
4:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
LIONS Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bat
LIONS Win & Bowl
TITNS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:25
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Match days22 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

CSA T20 Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
LIONS752220.048
TITNS742211.941
NWEST742190.252
WPR733150.160
BOL73314-0.836
WAR73412-0.463
KNGHT7258-0.236
DOLPH7258-0.688
Full Table