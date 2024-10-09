Matches (7)
IRE vs SA (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Titans vs Boland, 16th Match at Centurion, CSA T20 Challenge, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
TITNS Win & Bat
BOL Win & Bat
TITNS Win & Bowl
BOL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Titans
W
L
W
W
L
Boland
L
L
A
T
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:05
Match details
|SuperSport Park, Centurion
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|09 October 2024 - daynight (20-over match)